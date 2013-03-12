US STOCKS-Wall St flat as oil offsets gains in tech, healthcare
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.08 pct, Nasdaq up 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
LONDON, March 12 European shares turned slightly higher in morning trade on Tuesday, led by miner Antofagasta after it more than doubled its dividend payout.
Shares in the mining firm rose 5 percent after it announced a higher-than-expected dividend hike on the back of higher profits.
It topped the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which was up 0.1 percent at 1,195.67 at 0844 GMT, consolidating just below a 4-1/2 year high hit on Friday.
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.08 pct, Nasdaq up 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.