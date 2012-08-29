PARIS Aug 29 European stocks turned positive on Wednesday afternoon after data showed the U.S. economy fared slightly better than initially thought in the second quarter.

At 1242 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,089.60 points, after losing as much as 0.5 percent earlier in the session.

Data showed U.S. gross domestic product expanded at a 1.7 percent annual rate, as stronger export growth offset a pull-back in restocking by businesses wary of sluggish domestic demand.