* UK housebuilders among top performers this year
* Sector 45 percent below intrinsic value-Starmine
* UK government schemes keep sector buoyant
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Aug 20 UK government-backed schemes have
revitalised mortgage lending, helping drive stellar gains in
housebuilders' shares which could still be undervalued by 45
percent.
Forecast-beating results from Persimmon on Tuesday were the
latest in a string of buoyant earnings releases from the
sector.
Housebuilders have been among the top performers on the UK
stock market this year, up some 42 percent, underpinned by UK
moves to fire up the job-intensive sector.
The latest was the Help-to-Buy mortgage scheme, unveiled in
March to aid first-time buyers who were practically blocked from
the market in the wake of the financial crisis.
Lending to first-time buyers in the UK was at its highest in
the second quarter of this year since 2007, the Council of
Mortgage Lenders said.
Housebuilders have also benefited from building on land
bought cheaply after the recession of 2008-9, which has lifted
margins and seen earnings estimates upgraded.
UK house prices have been rising strongly in recent months
but this is not necessarily good for housebuilders as the land
on which they build becomes more expensive to acquire.
Despite the share price surge this year against respective
gains of 9 percent and 19 percent on the FTSE 100 and
FTSE 250 indexes, analysts still see further gains.
Thomson Reuters StarMine shows the firms in the sector trade
on average at a discount of some 45 percent to intrinsic value.
The data ranks companies based on the relationship between a
firm's stock price and its most likely growth trajectory, using
historical models and after adjusting for analyst bias.
"The trading newsflow remains positive (and) the margins and
returns will keep moving higher. I think there still is value -
there are still attractive investments on a two- to three-year
view," Aynsley Lammin, analyst at Citi, said.
The sector, stripping out Persimmon and Berkeley
which both recently announced significant cash return
programmes, trades on 1.3 times forecast 2014 price/net asset
value, down from a peak of about 1.5 times, Citi data shows.
Citi has "buy" ratings on Bellway, Persimmon
and Redrow.
George Godber, manager of the CF Miton UK Value
Opportunities Fund, recently increased his exposure to Berkeley,
Barratt Developments and Redrow, seeing scope for the
trio to rise 20-30 percent in the next six months to a year.
"We believe the sector will continue to receive significant
levels of government support given the positive multiplier
effect on the UK economy," he said.
Housebuilders' shares took a hit last week when robust UK
economic data led to concern that interest rates would rise
sooner than suggested by the Bank of England, which sees them at
record lows until 2016. Clarity on how long interest rates will
stay low may make people more confident to take out a mortgage.
Some analysts reckoned these concerns were overplayed.
"You wouldn't expect interest rates to be going up to derail
the housing market recovery just yet... We'd be looking to be
buying (the sector) really on any pullback," Citi's Lammin said.