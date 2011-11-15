* FTSEurofirst 300 down 1.5 pct

* Italian stocks fall as bond yields top 7 pct again

* Support for index seen around 950

By Brian Gorman

LONDON, Nov 15 European stocks fell on Tuesday, adding to the previous session's decline, with banks among the biggest losers as investors saw euro zone bond yields rising to alarming levels, and worried that policymakers were unable to stem the trend.

The yield on the Italian 10-year benchmark rose back to 7 percent on Tuesday, a level seen as highly risky for Italy's borrowing costs. Meanwhile Prime Minister-designate Mario Monti met the leaders of Italy's biggest two parties to discuss the sacrifices needed to reverse a collapse in market confidence in the euro zone's third-biggest economy.

"There's uncertainty on the composition of the government in Italy. It's taking longer than people perceived it would do. That's pushing up the yields," said Andrea Williams, who manages $2.1 billion in assets for Royal London Asset Management.

Williams said she was looking at increasing holdings in companies less exposed to the euro zone crisis, such as Scandinavian banks and firms operating in emerging markets.

At 1159 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 1.5 percent at 961.10 points.

Stocks fell across the board, with banks among the standout losers. The STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index, with many constituents exposed to sovereign bonds in the euro zone periphery, fell 3.2 percent.

Italy's UniCredit fell 7 percent, adding to a 6.2 percent decline in the previous session, when it announced a third-quarter loss and a capital hike. The stock has lost more than half its value in 2011.

Other heavyweights to fall included France's BNP Paribas , down 5.6 percent.

Although much attention has been focused on Italy in recent days, investors have also continued to worry about Spain and France, where yields are rising.

Spain's Treasury paid levels not seen since 1997 to sell 3.2 billion euros ($4.4 billion) of short-term debt on Tuesday.

French yields rose after a study of euro zone countries on Tuesday warned France's inability to make rapid adjustments to its economy was a serious concern and should be ringing alarm bells for the euro zone.

Across Europe, Italy's FTSE MIB was one of the weakest performers, down 2.6 percent. France's CAC40 was down 2.4 percent. Even Germany's DAX was down 2.4 percent, though it remains one the euro bloc's strongest-performing economies.

The 17-nation euro zone economy grew a modest 0.2 percent in the third quarter from the second, the EU said on Tuesday, lifted by France and Germany, but economists say the bloc is almost certainly heading for a recession.

"I still think the ECB has to do something and print money, but they don't seem to be of a mindset to address that," Williams said.

TECHNICAL SUPPORT

The pan-European index is down 14 percent in 2011, but may find some support at around 950, its 50-day moving average.

Strategists at UBS say European stock markets could rise 8 percent between now and the year-end, and urge investors to focus on sectors that are not too exposed to the euro zone, such as energy and miners.

They said the euro zone debt crisis was a key risk and has been a driver of European price-earnings multiples.

"The good news is that the European stock market is not the European economy: just less than half, 44 percent, of revenues come from outside of Europe and the UK, where economies are growing faster," UBS said in a note. (Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)

