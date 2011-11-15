* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.5 percent

* French banks hit by sovereign debt fears

* Euro zone data points to slowdown

By Francesco Canepa

LONDON, Nov 15 Europe's blue-chip gauge closed lower on Tuesday, with French banks weighing amid growing fears the euro zone's second-largest economy will be sucked into a sovereign debt crisis.

French lenders BNP Paribas and Societe Generale were among the biggest fallers on the FTSEurofirst 300 index as yields on France's 10-year sovereign bonds rose for a third consecutive session, pointing to increasing market nervousness about Paris' public finances.

Yields on Italian debt, of which French banks are among the biggest holders, also rose, as relief over the formation of a unity government in Rome proved short-lived.

"France, with its huge exposure to Italy, is getting caught up in the fear factor," said David Morrison, market strategist at GFT Global.

"French banks are hugely exposed to Italy. It's oscillating between a sovereign crisis and a banking crisis, you can't separate the two at the moment."

The European index of top European shares ended 0.5 percent lower at 970.17 points, after trimming losses in the afternoon on the back of better-than-expected retail data from the United States.

FRENCH FEARS

France has made "little adjustment progress" in its efforts to contain public debt and its economic health conditions are "mediocre" for a triple A-rated country, according to a study by Brussels-based think tank, the Lisbon Council for Economic Competitiveness and Social Renewal.

The French economy expanded by 0.4 percent in the third quarter of 2011, but some indicators pointed to a slowdown in the pace of growth and a likely contraction ahead, data released this morning showed.

" consumer spending was relatively resilient in Q3 but is set to slow as there are austerity measures coming through and the housing market has cooled," said Janet Henry, chief European economist at HSBC Bank.

"We still think GDP growth will be positive in 2012, but it's going to be difficult. Business investment is weakening and export growth is slowing."

The CAC 40 was the worst-performing index in western Europe as it ended 1.9 percent lower.

U.S. retail sales rose broadly in October, suggesting the economy started the fourth quarter with some vigor, and the first drop in wholesale prices in four months pointed to subsiding inflation pressures.

"The good news is that the European stock market is not the European economy: just less than half of revenues come from outside of Europe and the UK, where economies are growing faster," UBS said in a note.

