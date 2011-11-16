* FTSEurofirst 300 halts a two-day fall

* Italian stocks rebound, yields tighten ahead of cabinet appointment

By Dominic Lau

LONDON, Nov 16 European shares recovered on Wednesday after a two-day drop, with Italian stocks outperforming ahead of Rome's announcement of a technocrat-led cabinet and after the European Central Bank was seen buying Italy's government bonds.

Concerns over the debt problem in Italy, the euro zone's third largest economy, pushed the country's 10-year bond yields to above 7 percent on Tuesday, a level which many deem unsustainable in the long run, and European shares lower.

However, yields on Italian 10-year benchmark government bonds fell 28.2 basis points to below 7 percent at 6.852 percent, easing some worries for equity investors, after traders cited the ECB bond buying.

By 0907 GMT, Italy's blue-chip FTSE MIB rose 1.7 percent, with UniCredit up 2.8 percent.

Traders also cited Prime Minister Mario Monti's plans to unveil his new government, which is seen as an essential step to tackle the country's debt problem, as reason for the change in sentiment.

"It is rising on the Monti factor. He will present his ministers at 11 (1000 GMT). Bonds spreads are all over the place and volumes are low. (The yield) is still at 6.9 percent. It is still a bad level," a Milan-based trader said.

The more upbeat mood lifted euro zone bank shares, which have been battered this year on concerns that the debt problems would lead to heavy losses for banks and potentially a banking crisis. The euro zone banking index rose 1.7 percent.

However, sentiment could easily change as policymakers have not come up with concrete details to contain the crisis, and there are further signs that the turmoil is seeping into the real economy.

Highlighting the concerns, the chief executive of Societe Generale would not rule out a recession in France next year and said the bank would have to cut hundreds of jobs to strengthen its balance sheet, according to a union memo.

SocGen shares advanced 2.1 percent and Credit Agricole rose 1.2 percent, rebounding from the previous session's losses on fears that France, the euro zone's second-largest economy, could be dragged into the debt crisis.

France's CAC 40 put on 1 percent, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.5 percent at 975.28 points and the Euro STOXX 50 volatility index, which moves inversely to price, fell 3.4 percent to a one-week low.

"This market is not about macro or micro data, it's all about sovereign bond yields. The apostles of the value style (of investing) have been saying for 18 months: 'stocks are cheap'. They look cheap indeed, but the focus is elsewhere," said Bertrand Lamielle, head of asset management at Paris-based B*Capital.

============================================================ For rolling updates on what is moving European shares please click on ============================================================

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. STOXX Europe index.................................. Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. CAC-40............... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities................. Main currency report:.................................

(Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson in Paris and Nigel Tutt in Milan; Editing by David Holmes)