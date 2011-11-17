* FTSEurofirst 300 falls 1.6 percent
* Banks, miners feature among top decliners
* Rising bond yields raise concerns of contagion
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Nov 17 European shares hit a
five-week low in choppy trade on Thursday as rising sovereign
euro zone bond yields raised concerns the currency block's debt
crisis could spread to some of the larger and stronger
economies.
Spain's borrowing costs jumped to 14-year peaks at an
auction of 10-year debt, while its 10-year bond yield premium
over German benchmarks rose to its highest in the euro's
history. In France also, the cost of borrowing over two and four
years jumped by around half a percentage point.
Banking shares, which have slumped more than 35 percent so
far this year due to their huge exposure to euro zone sovereign
debt, were among the top decliners. The sector index
fell 2.6 percent, led by KBC Groep, down 11.3 percent,
and Lloyds, down 5.2 percent.
At 1230 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 1.6 percent at 954.39 points after
falling as low as 950.94, the lowest since early October. Across
Europe, France's CAC 40 fell 1.7 percent, and Spain's
IBEX was down 1.1 percent.
The higher bond yields indicated that investors remained
doubtful about the ability of European policymakers to take
proactive and decisive steps necessary to tackle the crisis.
"The change in political leadership that we have seen in the
likes of Italy and Greece does very little to change the
underlying problems. Reform agendas are a step in the right
direction, but that will take time to filter through and won't
be the complete solution," said Henk Potts, equity strategist at
Barclays Wealth.
"We would recommend that investors be overweight cash at
least in the short term as we think it's the best safe haven at
the moment. However, investors who have got a decent time
horizon will be rewarded for their bravery by investing in the
equity market at the moment."
Italian 10-year bond yields remained above 7
percent, even as the European Central Bank tried to stem the
crisis by buying bonds. Italian bond yields are at the level
reached in Greece, Portugal and Ireland when those countries
needed to be bailed out.
France and Italy, the euro zone's second and third biggest
economies, are considered too big to be bailed out.
"Banks are reducing their risk assets by not buying new
issues of maturing government bonds. Their abstinence alone
drives up yields. It is not a speculation against but a lack of
confidence in government bonds," said Hendrik Leber, managing
partner at ACATIS Investment, which manages 1.2 billion euros.
"It hurts us to see what damage the high volatility in
market values is causing, given that the companies are a lot
more stable than their share prices. Let's seize the opportunity
to buy into quality cheaply," ACATIS said.
POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY
Political uncertainty in Europe has kept investors cautious.
Governments across Europe are looking to implement austerity
programmes to cut debt levels, but changes of ruling parties
have played on investors' nerves.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti will outline austerity
measures aimed at restoring confidence in Italy's strained
public finances on Thursday when he goes before the Senate to
seek a vote of confidence in his new government.
Mining shares came under intense pressure, tracking a sharp
decline in metals price, on worries that weaker economic growth
would hurt demand for raw materials.
The STOXX Europe 600 basic resources index fell 2.6
percent. Rio Tinto fell 2.8 percent, and BHP Billiton
fell 2.5 percent. BHP Billiton, the world's biggest
miner, said it had turned more wary on the outlook for commodity
markets as some players faced tighter access to credit, but
added that conditions were not as bad as during the earlier
global financial crisis.
(Additional reporting by Brian Gorman, Graphics by Vincent
Flasseur; Editing by Will Waterman)
