* FTSEurofirst 300 -2.4 pct, Euro STOXX 50 -2.6 pct
* FTSEurofirst 300 heading for worst November since 2008
* DAX on track for longest losing-streak since August
By Harro Ten Wolde
FRANKFURT, Nov 21 Euro zone debt jitters
and renewed fears about the United States' finances weighed on
Europe's FTSEurofirst 300 index, which hit a six-week low on
Monday and is set for its second-worst November since the
index's launch in 1997.
Shares extended losses after rating agency Moody's expressed
worries that a recent rise in interest rates on French
government debt and weaker economic growth prospects could be
negative for the country's credit rating.
French bank shares were among the biggest decliners in a 2.8
percent weaker STOXX Europe 600 Banks index, with BNP
Paribas and Societe Generale both shedding 5
percent.
Adding to euro zone debt worries, U.S. congressional sources
said over the weekend Republicans and Democrats on a
deficit-reduction panel are expected to announce on Monday they
have been unable to reach a deal after months of effort.
At 1130 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 2.4 percent at 928.03 points, losing
ground for the fifth time in six sessions.
The index is down 6.6 percent so far this month, and is on
track to record its worst November since 2008, when the index
lost 7.2 percent after the collapse of Lehman Brothers.
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index
was down 2.6 percent at 2,178.67 points, breaking below a key
support level, the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement of the
market's recovery rally started in late September.
"Investors scrambled to close out of equity positions,"
Manoj Ladwa, trader at ETX Capital, said. "U.S. political
leaders failing to agree on cutting the budget deficit is only
adding further fuel to the fire."
Trading volumes were thin at levels of between 20-30 percent
of 90-day daily average by midday.
Worries about debt-heavy Belgium's ability to form a new
government to reign in its deficit sharply have pushed up
spreads of Belgian 10-year bonds over benchmark German Bunds
this month. Spreads reached euro era highs of 314 basis points
last week and have stayed just below these levels since, and
Belgian financial group KBC was under pressure.
KBC fell as much as 15 percent to their lowest since March
2009.
Across Europe, the UK's FTSE 100 index was down 2.1
percent, France's CAC 40 dropped 2.6 percent and
Germany's DAX index lost 2.7 percent.
The German blue chip index is heading for its sixth negative
session, which would be its longest losing-streak since early
August.
"The index continues to be more sensitive to macro-economic
drivers than its peers, especially in the absence of other
news," a German trader said.
Cyclical miners followed the trend with Rio Tinto,
down 4.8 percent, weighing on the European index tracking lower
commodities prices. Copper was down 2.5 percent, while
aluminum prices were down 1.3 percent. Shares in
Xstrata lost 3.7 percent.
============================================================
For rolling updates on what is moving European shares
please click on
============================================================
For pan-Europeanmarket data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
STOXX Europe index..................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. CAC-40...............
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary.........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.................
Main currency report:.................................
(Additional reporting by Hakan Ersen in Frankfurt and Blaise
Robinson in Paris; Editing by Mike Nesbit)