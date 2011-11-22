* FTSEurofirst rises 0.4 pct
* Banks bounce from Monday weakness
* Goldman cuts STOXX Europe 600 forecast
By Brian Gorman
LONDON, Nov 22 European shares rose on
Tuesday, bouncing from a steep sell-off in the previous session
and after Wall Street finished off its lows, though gains were
set to be capped by worries over high euro zone and U.S. debt
levels.
At 0936 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.4 percent at 923.33 points, after
falling 3.3 percent in the previous session to its lowest close
in nearly seven weeks, on worries about high debt levels on both
sides of the Atlantic and with Moody's warning on France.
Stocks rose almost across the board, with those that
suffered most in the previous session bouncing more. The STOXX
Europe 600 Banking Index rose 0.6 percent. France's BNP
Paribas rose 1.2 percent.
But the banking sector has lost more than 38 percent in
2011, with many banks having to take severe writedowns on
exposure to euro zone sovereign debt.
"This (the overall market) does not look like any weakness
that one could buy into with a high degree of confidence,"
Jeremy Batstone-Carr, strategist at Charles Stanley, said.
"Uncertainty over the positioning of the rating agencies is
almost certainly going to mean that any bounce in the market is
likely to be limited."
Borrowing costs in the euro zone periphery remained major
focus in the market. Spanish six-month bill average yields rose
to 5.227 percent in an auction, compared with 3.302 percent at
the previous sale.
HIGH PROFILE
U.S. lawmakers abandoned their high-profile effort to rein
in the country's ballooning debt on Monday in a sign that
Washington likely will not be able to resolve a dispute over
taxes and spending until 2013.
The debt issues will continue to drive market sentiment,
said strategists, and equities were unlikely to see much of a
rally in the short term.
"You always get some kind of bounce after a fall-off, but
the debt, the uncertainty hasn't really changed," said Andy
Lynch, fund manager at Schroders, which manages 197 billion
pounds ($311 billion).
"Absent some deus ex machina, time is the biggest healer. We
need to see debt being paid down, so banks have capacity to fund
economic growth. But that's a six-month story, rather than a
six-day story.
"We favour companies with decent balance sheets and good
cash flow."
Goldman Sachs cut its three-month target for the STOXX
Europe 600 to 195 points, 13 percent below Monday's
close of 224.76, citing worries about the failure of euro zone
policymakers to come up with comprehensive measures to avoid
contagion in the sovereign debt crisis.
"The lack of initiative means weak fundamentals are likely
to be a key driver," Goldman strategists said in a note.
Batstone-Carr said there was support for equities from
valuation measures such dividend yield.
Equity valuations on Thomson Reuters Datastream showed the
STOXX Europe 600 carrying a one-year forward
price-to-earnings of 9.4 against a 10-year average of more than
13.
(Additional reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by David Holmes)
