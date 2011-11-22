* FTSEurofirst 300 ends 0.6 pct lower
* Banks fall after a weak debt auction in Spain
* Volumes are light ahead of Thanksgiving
LONDON, Nov 22 European shares fell for a
fourth straight session in light trading on Tuesday, with
record-high yields at a Spanish debt auction weighing on banks
and showing investors are far from convinced the euro zone is on
track to solve its debt crisis.
Spain paid the highest yields in 14 years to issue
short-term bills, lifting yields on Spanish, Italian and French
notes on the secondary market. The euro zone banks which
own the bulk of that debt fell 3.1 percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares closed
down 0.6 percent at 914.19 after hitting a seven-week low of
914.89 in intra-day trading.
Volumes on the index were light at 79 percent of their
90-day average, with fund managers saying they were reluctant to
make moves on the last full trading day for the U.S. ahead of
the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.
"It's a pretty uncertain environment right now, we're not
trading at the moment in either direction," said James Buckley,
who helps manage $1 billion at Baring Asset Management and owns
positions in defensive plays such as Nestle and
Imperial Tobacco.
Food and beverage stocks, up 0.9 percent, were the
top performers as investors sought shelter from a deteriorating
macro environment, underpinned by weaker-than-expected U.S. GDP
data for the third quarter.
The world's largest economy grew at a 2.0 percent annual
rate in the July-September quarter, down from the previously
reported 2.5 percent, the Commerce Department said.
A deterioration in consumer sentiment had led businesses to
anticipate weaker demand. With consumer spending showing
resilience, analysts said they will now have to rebuild
inventories, keeping factories busy.
BANKS' PAIN
Rising sovereign yields and capital concerns pummelled euro
zone banks, which have lost nearly 14 percent in the last seven
sessions.
Commerzbank, down 15 percent, was the biggest
faller on the FTSEurofirst 300 on volume more than double its
90-days average. Sources close to the German lender said it may
need considerably more capital than previously expected to meet
a core capital buffer of 9 percent of assets by mid-2012, as
demanded by the EU's banking watchdog..
Deleveraging by euro zone banks could affect up to 10
percent of assets held by the region's lenders, or between 500
million euros and 3 billion euros, according to BarCap
forecasts.
"We estimate that higher sovereign debt spreads are
increasingly being passed on to private corporates' funding
costs, on average by circa 60 basis points for each 100 basis
point increase in that sovereign's debt spread," the brokerage
said.
Fears that a sovereign and banking crisis may result in a
new credit crunch strengthened calls in the market for the
European Central Bank to launch a quantitative easing programme
- a prospect opposed by the euro bloc's largest economy,
Germany.
"In many ways, Germany's actions have worsened the euro
crisis. However, this attitude may be about to change," said
Steven Bell, a director at hedge fund GLC, which has $680
millions under management.
"If the German PMI on Wednesday and Ifo on Thursday are very
weak, the nature of the debate in Germany may begin to change.
It may take longer and the equity market could go even lower but
I do think we're going to see a different approach from Germany
at some stage."
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)