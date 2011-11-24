* FTSEurofirst 300 index up 1.1 percent
* Index still down 8.4 pct in November, more than 18 pct in
2011
* Portugal up, even as Fitch downgrades debt
By Brian Gorman
LONDON, Nov 24 European shares were higher
on Thursday after five days of losses, helped by a surprise
pick-up in German business sentiment, though strategists said
worries about the euro zone debt crisis would cap any upside.
At 1201 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 1.1 percent at 912.01 points. The index
is down 8.4 percent for November, and more than 18 percent in
2011.
Volumes were low, with Wall Street closed for the
Thanksgiving holiday.
German business sentiment rose in November for the first
time in nearly half a year, suggesting Europe's largest economy
is weathering the euro zone debt crisis and turmoil in
international markets better than some had feared.
"It gave the market a boost, but people are looking for any
form of sunshine on the horizon. I think this is more hope than
anything. One swallow doesn't make a summer," said Julian
Wentzel, head of research at Macquarie.
He said investors were still preoccupied by the euro zone
debt crisis. "Every day we probably move closer to a monetary
solution (printing money)."
The heavyweight banking sector contributed most to the
index's strength. The STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index
rose 2.6 percent, with Germany's Commerzbank up 7.6
percent.
However, the banking index is down more than 39 percent in
2011, with several banks having had to write down the value of
euro zone sovereign debt.
Autos were another sector to bounce from recent weakness,
which has been fuelled partly by worries about the weakness of
global economic growth. The sector, which contains
German heavyweights such as BMW, up 3.4 percent, was 3
percent higher.
Germany's DAX was one of the strongest national
performers, up 1.7 percent, more than recovering the ground it
lost in the previous session, when weak demand at a bond auction
prompted worries that Europe's biggest economy was being dragged
into the crisis.
Most other national indexes were higher, with even
Portugal's PSI20 up 0.8 percent, shrugging off a
downgrade to junk status by credit rating agency Fitch, which
cited its large fiscal imbalances and high debts.
BARGAIN HUNTING
"A touch of bargain hunting is creeping in as we had several
successive days of declines. But a lot of people are still
cautious with regard to the uptick, and it could prove rather
temporary as the backdrop is still difficult," said Keith
Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.
"Events in Europe are still dominating, and the German bond
auction yesterday just added another level of caution."
While charts pointed to technical buying in the very short
term, the overall outlook remained bearish, and a drop below a
key level could open the door for sharp declines, analysts said.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index,
which tumbled 11 percent in the past eight sessions, rose 1.6
percent to 2130.31 points. It had fallen into "oversold"
territory, with its nine-day relative strength index (RSI)
hitting 30.
The RSI is a technical momentum indicator comparing the
magnitude of recent rises with recent falls to determine
"oversold" or "overbought" conditions. A reading of 30 or below
is considered "oversold", while 70 and above is "overbought".
"The fact that the index has become relatively oversold
suggests it could encounter some interest down here. However, to
be anything other than a trading bounce in a down-move, it is
going to have to get back above 2,152 -- a support level
following the July-August sell-off," said Bill McNamara,
technical analyst at Charles Stanley.
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Will
Waterman)
