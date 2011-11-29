* FTSEurofirst 300 index closes 0.8 percent higher
* U.S. consumer confidence data, Italian auction help
* Volatility falls lower than anticipated despite rally
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Nov 29 European shares hit a
one-week high after a low-volume rally extended into a third day
on Tuesday, buoyed by positive U.S. consumer confidence data and
hopes policymakers will make progress to contain the euro zone
debt crisis at a meeting.
The U.S. data showed consumer confidence bounced back from a
2-1/2 year low in November as apprehension about job and income
prospects in the world's largest economy eased, prompting
investors to actively buy equities in late afternoon session.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
finished up 0.8 percent at 947.89 points, the highest close
since Nov. 18. Volumes were 75 percent of its 90-day daily
average. The index is down 15 percent in 2011 on worries the
debt crisis could spread to countries such as Italy and Spain.
The latest auction of Italian debt on Tuesday brought some
relief to investors as it met strong demand, although the
country's borrowing costs hit a euro lifetime high of nearly 8
percent, above levels at which Greece, Ireland and Portugal
applied for international bailouts.
"The market is benefitting from the Italian auction that saw
good bid-to-cover ratios, even if it was at considerably higher
levels," said Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas
Fortis Global Markets in Brussels. "Once again hope is up for
some comprehensive solution for the problems of the euro zone."
"But all we have at the moment are rumours and promises. If
these do not morph into something more concrete, markets may
once again be very disappointed. European leaders have got
another chance to get their act together."
In Brussels, Eurogroup ministers were expected to approve
detailed plans to bolster their bailout fund to help prevent
contagion in bond markets. Ministers said the International
Monetary Fund may have to provide more help.
The European travel and leisure sector featured among the
top gainers, with the sector index rising 1.7 percent
and TUI Travel advancing 2.5 percent on expectations that
financial troubles at its rival Thomas Cook will help
TUI. Thomas Cook shares slumped 13 percent.
Across Europe, Britain's FTSE 100 index rose 0.5
percent, Germany's DAX advanced 1 percent and France's
CAC-40 gained 0.5 percent.
VOLATILITY STILL HIGH
The euro STOXX volatility index fell just 0.8
percent, although investors were expecting a bigger decline
after strong gains in the past sessions. A European derivatives
trader said this indicated that investors remained nervous and
avoided strong bets on the upside.
He said options volumes had fallen between 20 to 30 percent
in the past four to six weeks and focus was on contracts having
shorter maturities as people were not willing to take much risk
ahead of the year end.
Ramin Nakisa, global cross-asset strategist at UBS, noted
that the volatility index was hovering around 40 and was just
refusing to come down.
"Recently it's been crazy, but I don't think we're going to
see a massive fall-off in the near future until there's some
sort of resolution to the events in Europe. The macro view in
Europe is very negative and continually surprising on the
downside, which is a good reason for volatility to stay high."
Investors stayed cautious as there were several factors on
the fringes that could suddenly blow up. Business daily La
Tribune said ratings agency Standard & Poor's would lower its
outlook on France's AAA credit rating to negative within 10
days.
Such a move would hit the euro zone's ability to rescue
heavily indebted countries. French Prime Minister Francois
Fillon, however, dismissed the newspaper report as baseless.
Growth fears also remained in the background. The British
government said the country's economy will stagnate until
mid-2012 and could easily fall back into recession.
With the debt crisis raging, nearly two thirds of European
equity funds suffered a net loss in assets in 2011 as investors
withdrew money, adding to a trend that has seen the sector
nearly halve since 2007, a report said on Tuesday.
(Additional reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Jon
Loades-Carter)
