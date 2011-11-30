* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.7 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 0.9 pct
* Banks fall after S&P downgrades U.S., European banks
* Institutionals seen buying futures to increase exposure
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Nov 30 European stocks fell early
on Wednesday, snapping a sharp three-session rally, as Standard
& Poor's downgrade of a number of European and U.S. banks
prompted investors to dump shares of financial institutions.
At 0921 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.7 percent at 940.89 points, after
gaining 6.5 percent since a low on Friday.
S&P cut its credit ratings by one notch on 15 major banks,
mostly from Europe and the United States, as the result of a
sweeping overhaul of its ratings criteria. The move could
increase already-soaring funding costs for a number of banks.
"Anglo-American banks are the most hit by S&P's changes in
ratings criteria, but the impact remains muted if you look at
the banks' credit default swaps because the downgrades had been
expected," said Sebastien Barthelemi, credit analyst at Louis
Capital Markets, in Paris.
Barclays, HSBC and UBS, all
downgraded by S&P, were down 1.3-2.2 percent, while other
European banks also retreated, with Societe Generale
down 2.4 percent and Deutsche Bank down 1.6 percent.
"The market remains headline-driven, but we're starting to
see big institutional investors coming back, mostly through
equity futures to minimise the risks," said David Thebault, head
of quantitative sales trading, at Global Equities.
"There is a growing feeling that progress is being made
towards more integration in Europe, and that the European
Central Bank has plenty of ammunitions left, so you don't want
to be caught on the wrong side when it starts using it."
Euro zone ministers agreed to boost their rescue fund late
on Tuesday, but couldn't say by how much, and may turn to the
International Monetary Fund for additional help after a big jump
in Italy's borrowing costs at an auction on Tuesday fuelled
fears over the euro zone debt crisis.
Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was down 0.5
percent, Germany's DAX index down 0.9 percent, and
France's CAC 40 down 0.9 percent.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
was down 0.9 percent at 2,214.61 points, falling back below the
50 percent retracement of the index's sharp rally in October. It
has been stuck in a range since late July, bouncing between
2,000 points and 2,500 points.
"With these range-bound indexes, long-only strategies are
dead in the water, and it will probably stay like that for a
while," said Derek Lawless, head of WorldSpreads France.
"Big U.S. banks usually close their trading books in early
December, and there is little chance to see them chase the
market in the last three weeks of the year with the risk of
turning a bad performance into something worse."