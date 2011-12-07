* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 1.1 percent

* Banking, mining shares feature as top gainers

* Shares near "overbought" level, but more upside likely

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, Dec 7 European shares hit a five-week high on Wednesday morning on growing optimism European Union leaders will agree bold measures to resolve the euro zone debt crisis at a summit this week.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel were due to propose at the summit a plan to impose mandatory penalties on euro zone states that exceed deficit targets.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 1.1 percent at 1,000.07 points at 0859 GMT, just below a peak at 1,002.20, the highest since late October. The index fell 0.4 percent in light trading on Tuesday and is down 11 percent this year.

"Investors are pinning a lot on this summit," Hargreaves Lansdown equity analyst Keith Bowman said.

"Those hopes that Europe will be able to piece a deal together are still growing. They will be doing their best to try and avoid individual referendums across the zone, but that possibility remains and could provide some hurdles ... but there is room for further upside if we were to see some reasonably concrete action."

Banks, many of which have a significant exposure to peripheral euro zone debt and have suffered badly this year, were the top gainers. The sector index was 1.8 percent higher, while KBC Groep rose 7.1 percent.

The chief economist at a large fund company in Germany said the chance of a massive disappointment at the summit were limited and an agreement to help resolve the debt crisis could see a 10 percent rise in European stocks by the end of the year.

Investors willing to take risk and have a medium to longer-term time horizon, should invest in equities, especially in financials as the sector has the biggest potential to gain in the event of steps towards resolving the debt crisis, he said.

The banking sector has fallen more than 30 percent this year to be the worst-performing sector in Europe.

TECHNICALS

0n the technical front, the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index rose 1.6 percent to 2,393.5. Although the index looked relatively "overbought", it continued to display strong upside momentum, analysts said.

Bill McNamara, technical analyst at Charles Stanley, noted the index had retraced about 50 percent of the decline that began in early July.

"If no resistance is encountered here, which is looking quite possible, we should expect to see a continuation of the rally up to the intermediate highs that were posted in late October, in the 2,476-2,506 region. If investors see a positive outcome from the EU summit there is clearly scope for further upside in this market."

U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said he had a lot of confidence in efforts by France and Germany to ramp up euro zone fiscal governance with proposed EU treaty changes they will put the to the bloc's leaders this week.

Mining shares were also in demand on hopes progress towards solving the euro zone's debt crisis would improve economic conditions in the region and boost demand for base metals, which rose 0.5-1.3 percent.