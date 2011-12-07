* FTSEurofirst 300 index up 0.4 percent
* Miners among biggest gainers
* More upside likely - technical analysts
By Harro Ten Wolde
FRANKFURT, Dec 7 European shares were
higher early Wednesday afternoon, having trimmed opening gains
as caution returned to the market ahead of a meeting of European
leaders later this week, a summit seen as a last chance to solve
the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was up 0.4 percent at 993.24 points at 1237 GMT, after hitting
1,002.20, its highest level since late October.
"The EU summit and the ECB meeting will remain the
dominating topics during the next days. With some crucial
decisions ahead, investors might prefer a wait-and-see
attitude," said Michael Koehler, credit strategist at Landesbank
Baden-Wuerttemberg.
Banks, many of which have a significant exposure to
peripheral euro zone debt and have suffered badly this year,
were up. The sector index gained 0.5 percent, while
Austria's Raiffeisen banking group rose 5.5 percent
and Belgian group KBC added 4.5 percent.
The banking sector has fallen more than 30 percent this year
to be the worst-performing sector in Europe.
Two days before the EU summit, new ideas surfaced about how
to boost the bloc's crisis capabilities. Detail of Franco-German
reform proposals was due to be presented on Wednesday in a
letter to European Council President Herman Van Rompuy, who will
chair a meeting of 27 EU leaders on Friday.
Germany tried to manage expectations. "My pessimism stems
from the overall picture that I see at this point in which
institutions and member states will have to move on many points
to make possible the new treaty rules that we are aiming for,"
said a German official, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Mining shares were also in demand on hopes progress towards
solving the euro zone's debt crisis would improve economic
conditions in the region and boost demand for base metals.
The STOXX Europe 600 Basis Materials index was up
1.4 percent, led by miner Randgold Resources, up 3.5
percent, and Kazakhmys, 2.9 percent higher.
German retailer Metro, down 2.9 percent, was one
of the top decliners after a string of downgrades the day after
its profit warning. Citi, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and JP Morgan
Cazenove cut their recommendations on the stock on Wednesday.
PRO-CYCLICAL BUY SIGNALS ARISE
Around Europe, Britain's FTSE 100 index was up 0.3
percent, Germany's DAX index added 0.5 percent, and
France's CAC 40 was up 0.8 percent. Trading volumes
remained thin at around 30 percent of 90-day averages.
The German blue chip index may move within a 6,017-6,170
range, technical analysts at RBS said. "Above the 6,200 points
mark pro-cyclical buy signals arise, targeting the 6,430 line,"
they said.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
rose 0.6 percent to 2,370.61. Although the index looked
relatively "overbought", it continued to display strong upside
momentum, analysts said.
Bill McNamara, technical analyst at Charles Stanley, noted
the index had retraced about 50 percent of the decline that
began in early July.
"If no resistance is encountered here, which is looking
quite possible, we should expect to see a continuation of the
rally up to the intermediate highs that were posted in late
October, in the 2,476-2,506 region. If investors see a positive
outcome from the EU summit there is clearly scope for further
upside in this market."