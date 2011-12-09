* FTSEurofirst 300 up 1.0 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 1.8 pct
* Report of new Chinese funds boosts sentiment
* EU summit seen not providing 'silver bullet'
* EPFR fund data shows no inflows despite recent sharp rally
* Investors seen playing rebound through ETFs instead
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Dec 9 European stocks were up
around midday on Friday in a roller coaster session, with a key
index bouncing between major technical levels following an
agreement by European leaders for tighter euro zone budget
rules.
Stocks increased their gains, led by banks and insurers,
after a source told Reuters China's central bank plans to create
a new vehicle to manage two investment funds worth a total of
$300 billion, one targeting investments in the United States and
the other focused on Europe.
At 1245 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 1 percent at 983.39 points in relatively
low volumes, reversing a three-session drop.
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index
was up 1.8 percent at 2,328.06 points, but gains were capped as
the index struggled to break above a key resistance level, the
23.6 percent Fibonacci retracement level of its rally from late
November to this week's peak.
Earlier in the session, that index drifted into negative
territory and tested its 50-day moving average, a major support
level, before bouncing back.
The bounce between the two key technical levels showed
investors' mixed reaction to news coming out of the EU summit.
NO SILVER BULLET
All 17 euro zone countries and six others that aspire to
join the currency bloc resolved to negotiate a new agreement
alongside the EU treaty, with a tougher deficit and debt regime.
But the fact that Britain was left out of the deal and the
lack of progress on immediate measures to ease pressure on
government bond markets prompted a number of investors to doubt
Friday's rally would last.
"From what we have seen so far, this summit has not produced
a silver bullet," said Gary Jenkins Head of Fixed Income at
Evolution Securities.
Banking stocks featured among the top gainers, with Intesa
SanPaolo up 6.4 percent, Deutsche Bank up
4.9 percent and Natixis up 4.7 percent, reversing most
of the losses suffered earlier in the week.
Insurers also gained ground, with Allianz up 2.7
percent and AXA up 1.8 percent.
"We have another euro agreement but one that misses the
point," said Trevor Greetham, director of asset allocation at
Fidelity Worldwide Investment.
NO INFLOWS DESPITE RALLY
"There are probably only two stable equilibria, full
political union or break up. With neither imminent, I'd say
volatility is here to stay ... What we would need to see to end
the crisis once and for all is full burden sharing -- with clear
and unconditional ECB support the first step," he said.
Renewed investor appetite for European stocks was dampened
on Thursday by ECB President Mario Draghi who poured cold water
on hopes the central bank would step up bond purchases, seen as
key to stabilize the borrowing costs of troubled euro zone
countries.
According to data from EPFR Global, which tracks fund flows
and asset allocation data, investors have been cutting their
overall equity exposure to the euro zone throughout the fourth
quarter, and flows have remained negative despite the strong
stock market rally started in late November.
"Daily flow data during the fourth quarter suggests
investors are losing patience with the euro zone's inability to
contain its long running crisis," EPFR said in a note.
HUNT FOR YIELD STILL IN VOGUE
However, the picture is different at Source, a major
provider of European exchange-traded funds (ETF). It is seeing
overall inflows into ETFs so far in December as investors seem
to have been playing the recent rally through ETFs instead of by
directly buying stocks, a sign the rally remains fragile.
"The systemic risk is fading, but the environment remains
tough. The 'hunt for yield' will remain in vogue next year,"
said Jean-Marie Mercadal, head of management at OFI Asset
Management, which has 47 billion euros ($63 billion) under
management.