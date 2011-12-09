* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 1.3 pct
* Banks main gainers on EU deal
* Fund managers not changing positions
By Joanne Frearson
LONDON, Dec 9 European shares rose on
Friday in a tentative relief rally, recouping some of the losses
in the previous session after a majority of European leaders
agreed to work towards stricter budget discipline at a crucial
summit.
Stocks also got some support after a source with knowledge
of the matter told Reuters that China's central bank was
creating a new vehicle to manage two investment funds, with one
targeting the United States and the other Europe.
The EU deal, which was not backed by Britain, was short of
any immediate, extra measures to ease the euro zone debt crisis,
making fund managers wary about increasing long-term holdings in
risky assets, however.
Banks, which have been a focus of the euro zone debt crisis
due to their exposure to the region's debt, were the best
performers in Europe following the deal, with the STOXX Europe
600 Banks index up 2.6 percent.
Italian banks, among the worst hit on Thursday after the ECB
did not signal it would increase its bond-buying programme to
struggling economies like Italy, were some of Friday's best
performers.
UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo, which have
heavy exposure to Italian debt and have been impacted by
struggling growth in Italy, rose 7.1 percent and 7.9 percent
respectively after falling 7.2 percent and 8.9 percent on
Thursday.
The banks led the gains on the Italy's FTSE MIB
which rose 3.4 percent to make it the best performing index in
Europe after dropping 4.3 percent in the previous session.
"Lets hope this is the one that resolves the crisis, but I
think the gains are only a relief rally," said Andy Lynch, fund
manager at Schroders, which manages $307.93 billion.
Negotiations to draft the new treaty for deeper economic
integration could take three months and may require countries to
undertake risky referendums.
"The implementation is going to be difficult and we are
still underweight financials. Banks remain in a difficult place,
the European economy is slowing quite sharply and that will
result in more bad debts and write downs," Lynch said.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares closed up 1.3 percent at 985.81 points after falling 1.5
percent in the previous session after ECB President Mario Draghi
dampened hopes the central bank would increase bond purchases.
The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index, a key gauge of
Europe's investor 'fear', fell 11.4 percent and hit a six week
closing low - the higher the volatility index, the lower
investor appetite for risk.
INVESTORS CUTTING
Fund flow information showed investors were not yet quite
prepared to commit to the market.
Investors have been cutting their overall equity exposure to
the euro zone throughout the fourth quarter, according to data
from EPFR Global, which tracks fund flows and asset allocation
data, and flows have remained negative despite the strong stock
market rally started in late November.