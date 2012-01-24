* FTSEurofirst 300 index falls 0.4 percent

* Banks drop as euro zone rejects Greek debt restructure offer

* Siemens signals debt crisis has reached real economy

By Harro Ten Wolde

FRANKFURT, Jan 24 European shares fell on Tuesday as fears over the prospect of a disorderly default of Greece weighed on sentiment, while new proof surfaced that the global economy is not in good shape.

Banking shares were hurt after euro zone finance ministers rejected an offer from private bondholders to help restructure Greece's debt.

"The lingering talks are turning into a stress factor for the markets. Time is running out," a German trader said.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares fell 0.4 percent to 1,043.79 points. The STOXX Europe 600 banking index dropped 1 percent.

At the same time, Europe's biggest engineering conglomerate Siemens AG confirmed what many had feared: that the euro zone sovereign debt crisis has entered the real economy.

"The golden days are gone," said Siemens' chief Peter Loescher, after publishing results which missed expectations. . Siemens' shares lost 1.3 percent and weighed heavy on the FTSEurofirst 300.

Loescher's comments were later backed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which said the euro zone debt crisis is escalating and could derail global economic recovery, calling for urgent action to restore confidence.

Investors brushed off surveys showing a surprise upturn in the euro zone service sector as only Germany and France supported growth in the bloc, the rest of which continued to contract.

Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was down 0.4 percent, France's CAC 40 lost 0.5 percent and Germany's DAX was 0.3 percent lower.

VULNERABLE

Charts show the FTSEurofirst 300 faces strong resistance at around 1,065 points -- its range lows in 2010 and 2011.

A move below 1,020 -- where its 21-day and 200-day moving averages converge -- would mean the market has topped, said Phil Roberts, chief European technical strategist at Barclays Capital

"Momentum looks to be rolling over in a bearish fashion," he added.

Looking at option markets abroad, Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg analyst Frank Klumpp expects a temporary end to the rally.

"The five-day average of the put-call ratios of stock options on the CBOE (Chicago Board Options Exchange) has reached the lower extreme range. This makes the market vulnerable to setbacks," he said.

He noted that last year, the indicator hit its low levels three times, after which the S&P 500 index came under pressure for two to three weeks.

Shares in Dutch telecom firm KPN hit a six-year low in heavy trading after it reported lower-than-expected earnings and scrapped a 2012 share buyback programme. Trading volume in the stock was more than four times the 90-day average.