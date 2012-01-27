* FTSEurofirst 300 index down 0.2 percent

* BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole hit by JPMorgan cut

* Index on track for six weeks of gains

By Joanne Frearson

LONDON, Jan 27 European shares were lower in choppy trade on Friday amid jitters over talks to avoid a Greek debt default and ahead of key U.S. growth figures, though the index of 300 leading shares remained on track for its sixth week of gains.

After opening lower, the market pushed higher as investors sold out of cyclical stocks such as banks and put the money into utilities. The STOXX Europe 600 Utilities index featured among the best performers up 0.2 percent.

Comments by EU Commissioner Olli Rehn that a deal on Greek bondholder writedowns needed to avoid a messy default could be imminent had kept stocks steady for most of the morning.

But the market quickly fell back as traders were reluctant to make big bets and there were concerns if Greece defaults Portugal may follow and require a second bailout, with Portuguese government bond yields at new euro-era highs.

French banks Paribas and Credit Agricole , which both have heavy exposure to euro zone peripheral debt, were among the worst performers down 2.8 percent and 2.7 respectively after JPMorgan downgraded the pair.

JPMorgan said the downgrades were due to long-term structural issues for the banks as they needed to further deleverage.

"I think we need further clarification on the Greek deal before the markets can push on further," said David Coombs, fund manager at Rathbone Brothers, which has $23.5 billion under management.

"There is a general feeling the deal will get done as the alternative is too horrendous. If we have a messy default it will be pretty negative for markets and will lead to contagion."

He added he was 'overweight' German equities, although he was considering investing in non-German stocks if there was a positive decision on Greece.

By 1247 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was down 0.2 percent at 1,049.76 points, after being as low as 1,046.44 and as high as 1,053.

The index is on track to make its sixth week of gains. It last made six weeks of gains in late March-early April 2010, and was holding above its October high at 1,028, a level it breached in mid January.

"The break through resistance at 1,028 has been followed by further upside and although there are plenty of headwinds, there is still no compelling evidence to suggest that a top has been reached," Bill McNamara, technical analyst at Charles Stanley said.

"Volumes remain robust and the short-term uptrend is intact. A Fibonacci-based projection, based on the first wave of the rally off the lows, gives an upside target of around 1,073."

Investors were also waiting for U.S. GDP data due out at 1330 GMT, which would give investors clues on how growth was expanding in the world's largest economy after the Federal Reserve warned on Wednesday the economy still faces big risks.

Coombs said U.S. data had mostly been pretty positive and he had been adding to U.S. equities over the past 6 weeks, but if the U.S. GDP numbers were lighter that he would change his view.