* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 0.7 percent
* ARM jumps as beats forecasts
* Index range bound, Portugal yields eyed
By Joanne Frearson
LONDON, Jan 31 European shares rose on
Tuesday morning on optimism Greece was nearing a debt swap deal,
while EU leaders agreed on a stricter budget discipline plan to
prevent further debt build up in the region.
Earnings news was another boost for the market, with ARM
Holdings one of the top performers, rising 4.6 percent
after fourth-quarter results beat forecasts.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares was up 0.7 percent to 1,037.11 points at 0937 GMT, after
ending at a two-week closing low on Monday. The index is up
around 3.5 percent for January as a whole.
Banks, a focus in the euro zone debt crisis due to their
exposure to euro zone peripheral debt, were among the best
movers on the optimism over Greece, with the STOXX Europe 600
banks index up 1 percent.
The banking index is up 9.9 percent so far this month and is
on track to make its best monthly gain since July 2010, helped
by the European Central Bank's decision to offer them cheap
money.
Investor sentiment improved after Greek Prime Minister Lucas
Papademos said debt swap talks had made "significant progress."
If a deal is not reached a messy default could occur which could
send financial markets into turmoil.
Also helping the mood was an agreement on a fiscal pact by
most European Union states which will impose quasi-automatic
sanctions on countries that breach European Union budget deficit
limits as well as a permanent rescue fund for the region.
"They have made progress in Greece and the European leaders
have endorsed the fiscal pact," said Mike Lenhoff, chief
strategist at Brewin Dolphin Securities. "There is optimism in
the market."
"It lowers the risk of instability to the financial system
and company earnings. We are overweight defensive, but this is
something that could make us change our portfolios as it
diminishes the risk to the financial system."
British banks, however, were standout losers, with Lloyds
Banking Group, Royal Bank of Scotland and
Barclays down between 1.3 to 2.4 percent, after Spain's
Santander warned 2012 would be a tough year for UK
banks and analysts cited ongoing political pressure in the UK.
The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index, a key gauge of
Europe's investor fear fell 4.6 percent as sentiment improved.
The higher the volatility index, the lower investor appetite for
risk.
It is down 20.1 percent so far this month, its biggest
monthly decline since October 2011.
RANGE BOUND
Traders said that although investors were becoming more
positive, the FTSEurofirst 300 index was stuck in a trading
range between the 50 and 61.8 percent retracements of its sell
off from February to September 2011 until there was a more
certain outcome to the euro zone debt crisis.
The index, which pushed through the 50 percent Fibonacci
retracement at 1,022.29 points in mid-January, was struggling to
reach its next resistance level at the 61.8 percent retracement
at 1,062.24.
There were concerns Portugal could be next in line to need a
second bailout, with its 10-year bond yields
surging to levels more than twice those considered
unsustainable.
"The next question on the horizon is Portugal, which seems
likely to be the next potential hazard for the European Union,"
Rebecca O'Keeffe, head of investment at Interactive Investor,
said.
"The likelihood of default for Portuguese bonds is high; the
credit swaps market is now pricing in a 72 percent chance of
default for Portuguese bonds over the next 5 years."