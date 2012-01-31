* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.6 pct
* Gains capped by weak U.S. data
* Index gains 3.6 pct in January
By Brian Gorman
LONDON, Jan 31 European share prices rose
on Tuesday on renewed hopes for a Greek debt deal and after euro
zone leaders agreed to a German-led deal on stricter budget
controls.
While gains were capped by weaker than expected U.S.
economic data, on the positive side a senior Greek banker said a
deal with private bondholders to restructure 200 billion euros
of Greek debt is now largely in place.
"People have become more optimistic for a positive outcome
(on Greece) and they're now focusing on fundamental corporate
and economic data," said Ian King head of international equities
at Legal & General, which has 356 billion pounds under
management.
"We would need a further uptick in economic indicators to
justify the recent move in markets."
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
rose 0.6 percent to close at 1,037.05 points. It gained 3.6
percent in the month of January.
Greek banks were the standout gainers, up 17.3
percent. The index has gained more than 82 percent in January,
after steep falls in 2010 and 2011.
Other risers included energy companies, as crude prices
gained, partly on optimism arising from the positive
developments in the euro zone, and also on supply concerns. The
STOXX Europe 600 Oil & Gas Index rose 1.8 percent.
U.S. home prices fell more steeply than expected in
November, and consumer confidence soured in January,
highlighting the hurdles still facing the economic recovery.
Separate data showed business activity in the U.S. Midwest grew
more slowly than expected in January, hurt by a weaker labor
market.
Wall Street, higher in early trade, turned negative after
the last of the data was released. European indexes mostly pared
gains.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index is up more than 21
percent from the 2011 low it hit in September, boosted by global
growth prospects, especially in the United States.
But Tuesday's data, coming after weaker than expected U.S.
GDP figures on Friday, has caused some equity strategists to be
less bullish
King also pointed to some weaker corporate data. "We're well
through earnings season in the United States and we've had the
lowest ratio of (forecasts) beats that we've had for some time."
ECONOMIC BACKDROP
European leaders late on Monday approved new measures
intended to prevent a repeat of the massive overspending that
contributed to the current crisis, but differences remained over
how much austerity the continent's national economies can bear.
Euro zone unemployment has risen to its highest level since
before the euro was introduced, data showed on Tuesday.
Investors were also looking beyond the immediate problems of
Greece with Portugal's two-year bond yields
remaining prohibitively high.
But some technical analysts remained upbeat.
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index
rose 0.5 percent to 2,416.66 points.
"We have a strong support at around 2,400," said Dmytro
Bondar, at RBS. He said the index could have another run at
pushing through 2,467, which is both the 61.8 percent Fibonacci
retracement of a downward move in August, and its 200-day moving
average.