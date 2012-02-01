* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 1.2 pct

By Joanne Frearson

LONDON, Feb 1 European shares rose on Wednesday, with some investors looking to increase their short-term bets on banks on hopes of an agreement soon in the Greek debt talks, while better-than-expected Chinese manufacturing data also boosted the market.

Banks, many of which have exposure to euro zone sovereign debt were among the best performers, with the STOXX Europe 600 Banks index up 1.9 percent.

A deal is needed in the debt swap talks between Greece and its private creditors to avoid a messy default which could have serious consequences for the financial markets.

Italian banks were the standout performers, with Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit up 4.3 percent and 3.4 percent after the Bank of Italy eased rules on hybrid debt buybacks which will help them boost their capital base.

The banking index, which had a dismal 2011, has so far gained 12.1 percent this year, making it one of the best performing sectors. Banks were helped at the start of the year by the European Central Bank offering them cheap loans.

"It is reflection of how market participants are positioning themselves on announcements," said Veronika Pechlaner, a fund manager on the Ashburton European equity fund. "The good Chinese data is definitely helping the market."

"The market is thinking something is going to be agreed on Greece, but we do not know yet what they are going to say and how credible any announcement will be."

She added that she was underweight financials, though she has added to positions following the European Central Bank initiative to offer banks cheap money.

At 0928 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares was up 1.2 percent at 1,050.03 points after being as low as 1,036.92.