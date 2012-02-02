* FTSEurofirst 300 index steadies after hitting 6-mth high
* Miners among top gainers; Food and beverages down
* Xstrata, Glencore shares surge on merger talks
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Feb 2 European shares steadied
after hitting a six-month high on Thursday as strong gains in
miners on merger talks between Xstrata and Glencore
were offset by a sell-off in defensives, with Unilever
down on poor outlook.
Although recent encouraging macroeconomic numbers had
increased optimism that this week's U.S. jobless claims and
nonfarm payroll numbers would surprise on the upside, some
investors positioned themselves for a setback. Societe Generale
predicted a lower-than-consensus figures for U.S. payrolls data.
Mining stocks were the top gainers, with the STOXX Europe
600 Basic Resources index up 2.6 percent, helped by a
10.4 percent jump in mining group Xstrata and a 5.4 percent rise
in commodities trader Glencore on talks about an all-share deal
that could create a combined group worth more than 50 billion
pounds ($79 billion).
"This deal, if confirmed, will bring huge value to
shareholders ... and bring them both into line to compete with
larger mining companies," Atif Latif, director of trading
equities & derivatives at Guardian Stockbrokers, said.
However, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European
shares was flat at 1,057.36 points at 1022 GMT after hitting its
highest since August. Food and beverages shares fell 1
percent, hit by Unilever, down 3.9 percent, which said 2012
would be a difficult year as growth in emerging markets slows
and demand in Europe and North America stays flat at best.
Charts showed the technical picture remained positive after
recent moves. The blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index was
up 0.2 percent at 2,475.43 points, after closing in the previous
session above the 2,467 resistance level - the 38.2 percent
Fibonacci retracement from the Aug 1-11 impulse wave.
"This suggests the price action is likely to test its 2,500
resistance area, which is the top of the October impulse wave.
This area is a strong resistance, which could become an obstacle
on the way up, technical analyst at RBS.
ECONOMIC INDICATORS
Analysts said this week's key economic indicators could set
the market's near-term direction, as encouraging numbers after
recent upbeat global manufacturing data might cement the view
that the global economy was gradually recovering.
U.S. jobless claims data for the week ended Jan. 28, due at
1330 GMT, is expected to show 375,000 new filings, against
377,000 a week earlier. The numbers will shed some light on
Friday's nonfarm payrolls data. According to a Reuters survey,
the number rose 150,000 after increasing 200,000 in December.
Societe Generale said anticipated seasonal layoffs of
couriers and messengers, combined with continued pink-slipping
by cash-strapped states and municipalities, likely capped the
rise of nonfarm payrolls at a below-consensus 110,000.
"If the SG forecast turns out to be correct, this could lead
to an intraday drop in risky assets due to the negative surprise
element," it said in a note, adding the S&P 500 index
could fall 0.2 percent in the first 30 minutes after the release
of the payrolls data.
Jeremy Batstone-Carr, head of private client research at
Charles Stanley, said that until now investors had enjoyed the
revival apparent in high beta miners and banks and in part this
had reflected some improvement in U.S. macroeconomic data.
"We wonder how sustainable is the U.S. macroeconomic
'decoupling' from Europe?," he asked, but added that dividend
yield still looked a good safety first option in a very
uncertain investing world.
Citigroup expected a global equity investor to collect a
dividend yield of 3 percent this year, close to the highest in
the last 20 years, but also noted that despite attractive
yields, investors remained reluctant to buy equities as
volatility was one obvious issue.
Credit Suisse retained its small underweight position on
European cyclicals, saying they were overbought and the ISM
figures were likely to move lower over the next few months.
Its preferred cyclicals included the software, luxury goods
and luxury cars segments, while among defensives, it liked drugs
and emerging market telephony.
Among individual movers, Deutsche Bank fell 1.8
percent after a surprise quarterly loss, with the bank hit by a
downturn in bond trading due to the euro zone debt crisis.
AstraZeneca fell 3.9 percent as it expected earnings to
fall 14-18 percent this year.