By Brian Gorman

LONDON, Feb 2 European shares were flat on Thursday morning, as gloomy outlook statements from heavyweight companies such as Unilever and AstraZeneca offset the benefit of a potential merger of Xstrata and commodities trader Glencore.

European indexes earlier hit a new six-month high after Xstrata said it was in talks with Glencore over an all-share merger of equals, confirming reports of a deal that could create a combined mining and trading group worth more than 50 billion pounds ($79 billion).

The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources Index rose 1.7 percent, with Xstrata and Glencore up 9.3 and 5.1 percent respectively.

"(The new merged company) will have such a big position in the FTSE - there are some funds that will be compelled to buy in," said Colin McLean, managing director at SVM Asset Management in Edinburgh.

But Xstrata gave up some more spectacular gains as some strategists questioned the benefits for the company.

"It's not a great result for Xstrata in that with a merger of equals they're not getting a bid premium - they'll have to take Glencore paper," McLean said.

Corporate statements weighed on markets.

Consumer goods heavyweight Unilever fell 3 percent after it warned of a difficult 2012 due to a tough economic outlook. It broadly matched 2011 sales forecasts after it hiked prices and saw strong emerging market growth.

AstraZeneca fell 3.5 percent after saying it is cutting a further 7,300 jobs and that it expects earnings to fall 14-18 percent this year as patents on key drugs expire and governments in Europe and the United States squeeze prices.

"It's not just today the defensives (such as food producers and drugmakers) are falling. From early, quite a few of the defensives have sold off with sector rotation, and switching into banks," McLean said, adding that this trend could continue.

He believes European shares could challenge the highs of last year, with investors prepared to take more risks.

Deutsche Bank, down 2.2 percent, and Shell down 1.9 percent, were among others to fall after results.

At 0951 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was flat at 1,057.23 points, after going as high as 1,061.265.

Shares rose strongly in the previous session, on strong macroeconomic data from China, the United States and Germany, and signs a Greek debt swap deal was imminent.

STRONG RUN

The pan-European index is up more than 23 percent from the 2011 low it hit in September, but down 11 percent from the February high.

"As long as there's no bad news, no default in any European countries, markets should keep on trickling upwards," said Mark Priest, senior trader at ETX Capital.

"We had good numbers out of China, the European crisis seems to have calmed down a bit and this has added to the confidence across the bourses. All eyes are still going to be on the (U.S.) non-farm payrolls (due on Friday)."