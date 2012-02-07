* FTSEurofirst 300 index falls 0.4 percent
* Alfa Laval, UBS down on results
* Charts show technical picture still positive
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Feb 7 European shares fell on
Tuesday morning, after disappointing earnings reports from UBS
and Alfa Laval and as Greece remained in
danger of failing to secure a new bailout to avoid a chaotic
default on its debt.
Swedish engineer Alfa Laval fell 7.9 percent after
posting fourth-quarter core earnings and order bookings below
market expectations, while UBS fell 1 percent as the Swiss bank
warned on its first-quarter performance.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was down 0.4 percent at 1,071.19 points at 0946 GMT. The index
hit a six month high in the previous session.
"The earnings season has been fairly mixed," said Keith
Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown. "We still have
got difficulties with the banking sector and UBS results signify
those concerns. The investment banking sector is a very tough
place to be at the moment."
The STOXX Europe 600 banking index fell 0.5 percent,
with KBC Groep down 1.7 percent and Natixis
falling 1.6 percent. European banks were the worst performers in
2011, down more than 30 percent on their heavy exposure to
peripheral euro zone countries.
UBS had a torrid time last year. Trading and advisory income
was hammered as clients pulled back from markets due to the euro
zone debt crisis, and stopped doing deals. The outlook is set to
remain tough as tougher regulations and the economic slowdown
bites.
"Some weaker than expected figures prompted investors to
take some money off the table," said Philippe Gijsels, head of
research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets in Brussels. "As
risks are clearly still in the market, caution remains
warranted."
Shares in watch Group, the world's largest
watchmaker, fell 4 percent despite reporting an 18
percent jump in profits last year, with traders saying the
albeit strong numbers came in lower than many in the market were
expecting.
Investors also kept a wary eye on Greece, where leaders need
to secure a new bailout deal to avoid a messy default on its
debts are caught between EU demands that they accept painful
reforms to the economy and a national strike against such
austerity.
TECHNICAL OUTLOOK
The blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index fell 0.5
percent to 2,497.06. Although chartists said there was still
potential for the index to move up to the next key resistance
level of 2,560 that could prove hard to breach.
"This area is a strong resistance, which could become an
obstacle on the way up," said Dmytro Bondar, technical analyst
at RBS.
Among individual movers, Nordic telecoms group Tele2
fell 2.6 percent. The company said it expected
subscriber growth to slow in its key Russian market.
Commodities trader Glencore was up 0.9 percent. It
agreed on Tuesday to buy the remaining 66 percent of Xstrata
for $41 billion in a record deal to create a powerhouse
spanning mining, agriculture and trading. Xstrata shares, which
rose strongly last week on merger talks, were down 2 percent.
ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker,
rose 2 percent after forecasting an improvement in the first
half of 2012 from a weak end to last year, with a clear pick up
in North America.