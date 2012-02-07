* FTSEurofirst 300 index down 0.7 percent

* UBS, Alfa Laval results impacted by euro zone debt crisis

* Index still hovering above a major resistance level

By Joanne Frearson

LONDON, Feb 7 European shares fell on Tuesday, on track for two days of losses, as talks in Greece on a second bailout continued and after some company earnings including UBS and Alfa Laval reflected a slower growth environment in Europe.

Investor sentiment fell as Greek leaders faced crunch talks to secure a fresh bailout package and avoid a messy default, which could cause havoc in the financial markets, although European shares were holding above a major resistance level.

"The consequences of a Greek chaotic default is so serious and would not be in the interest of anyone," said Bill Dinning, head of investment strategy at Kames Capital in Edinburgh, which has $76.4 billion under management.

"Policymakers in Europe certainly have the means to prevent it from happening, investors are nervous given the fact this has been dragging on, but the market would be a lot lower if they really thought a messy default would happen."

Company results showed the euro zone debt crisis was having an impact on earnings, although overall results were mixed.

Volume was strong in Swiss bank UBS, down 1.6 percent. Results missed forecasts after a restructuring of the business failed to offset a hit to earnings as clients pulled out of markets because of the region's debt crisis.

"We are negative on UBS, we think what they are doing has a lot of risk attached to it and the restructuring will take longer than expected," Christopher Wheeler, analyst at investment bank Mediobanca, said.

"It will underperform other stocks in the sector and although capital has been strengthened, the bank still has a long way to go."

Swedish engineer Alfa Laval was the worst performer, down 8.1 percent, hit by a fall in fourth-quarter order bookings due to customers postponing orders in the face of the region's debt crisis.

Swatch Group was another strong mover on the downside, falling 4.3 percent, after the watch maker's electronic components and systems division sank 79 percent and the group cautioned this year would be more challenging.

Around 23 percent of the STOXX 600 companies had reported results, and out of these 54 percent of them have missed forecasts, while 46 percent have met or beaten forecasts, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.

By 1244 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was down 0.7 percent at 1,068.17 points.

But the index managed to stay above its 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement level from its February 2011 high to September 2011 low at 1,062.24 points, which it broke past on Friday after strong U.S. jobs data.

Traders said unless there was more certainty on Greece and economic data continued to gain pace it would be tough for the index to push past its next resistance level at 1,113.73 - the level it reached in late July 2011 before it sold off to its September low.

The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index, a key gauge of Europe's investor 'fear' rose 4.2 percent suggesting investors were still nervous - the higher the volatility index, the lower investor appetite for risk.

The harder economic environment was also reflected in merger and acquisition news, with Xstrata also one of the worst performers, down 3.5 percent, as two top 10 shareholders said they would vote against a takeover by Glencore.

Standard Life Investments and Schroders said Xstrata's deal with the commodities trader undervalued their shares. Glencore was down 2 percent in strong volumes.