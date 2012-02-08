* FTSE Eurofirst up 0.7 percent
* Banks lead rally, results help
* Investors position for Greek debt solution
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, Feb 8 Banks led European shares
higher on Wednesday, with investors positioning for a favourable
resolution of the Greek sovereign debt crisis and cheering a
string of upbeat corporate results, as they bought into
high-beta or volatile stocks.
Greek parties will try again on Wednesday to agree a reform
deal necessary to secure a new international rescue package to
avoid a chaotic default.
At 0910 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.7 percent at 1,079.90 points, having
earlier hit a fresh six-month intra-day high of 1,079.93.
The Athens bourse added 1.8 percent. Portuguese
shares - which were hammered heavily in January on concerns that
Lisbon may also need a fresh bailout - rose 2.2 percent
, on track for their best weekly performance in two
months.
The DAX was up 1 percent, the French CAC 40
added 0.8 percent and Britain's FTSE 100 was 0.4 percent
higher.
"The markets are moving on the idea that no matter how long
it takes, something must be settled and resolved satisfactorily
(on Greece)," said Mike Lenhoff, chief strategist at Brewin
Dolphin Securities.
"Some of these markets are beginning to look a little bit
technically overbought ... If the news is as the markets would
like to see it, we might see a bit of selling, we could see some
consolidation. The markets have moved a lot in a very short
space of time."
Having risen 7.6 percent since the start of the year, the
FTSE Eurofirst has reached 69 on the 14-day Relative Strength
Index, a technical indicator which suggests an asset is
overbought once it rises above 70.
The banking sector, which has added 20 percent so
far in 2012 thanks to better risk appetite and central bank
liquidity injections, has been in overbought territory for the
past week according to the RSI.
On Wednesday, it was up 1.8 percent. Shares in Commerzbank
added 8.5 percent, breaking above the 200-day moving
average and triggering some technical buying, after its Polish
unit BRE Bank reported a better-than-expected 46 percent rise in
fourth quarter earnings.
"They reported good numbers," said Thomas Stoegner, banking
analyst at Macquarie.
"Otherwise it's the Greek sovereign crisis - if they find a
solution, it is positive (for banks), of course ... At the
moment it is totally risk-on, so investors buy high beta. Some
of the highest beta are Commerzbank, Raiffeisen."
While some investors are piling in to risk, others are
seeking steady income from dividends as an alternative to
ultra-low government bonds yields.
Plans to pay out dividends boosted shares in Irish packaging
group Smurfit Kappa, Norwegian phone operator Telenor
and French real estate group Klepierre.
No major U.S. or European data was scheduled, keeping
investor attention firmly on Greece and corporate reports.