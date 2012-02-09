* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 0.2 percent
* Daimler rises on earnings, shares up more than 36 pct in
2012
* BOE holds rates, injects more stimulus
By Brian Gorman
LONDON, Feb 9 European shares edged up on
Thursday and were near six-month highs with companies such as
Daimler rising after results, and investors confident
that European Central Bank policy would remain supportive for
the region.
Daimler rose 3.6 percent after the carmaker
posted forecast-beating fourth quarter net profit and hiked its
dividend..
The stock is up more than 36 percent in 2012, part of a
pattern of strong performance for cyclical stocks as economic
optimism picks up.
"Economic data has certainly taken a turn for the better,
there's more confidence in a China soft landing, also better
policy making around the world, including the LTROs (Long Term
Refinancing Operation) from the ECB," said Daniel McCormack,
strategist at Macquarie.
On the downside, Credit Suisse fell 2.7 percent
after the Swiss bank posted a surprise fourth-quarter net loss.
The bank took almost 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.1 billion) of
charges to speed cost cutting and offload risky assets to meet
stiffer capital rules.
"The results are hit and miss at the moment. But you haven't
had any major disasters - that's a positive, given the
valuations," McCormack said.
The STOXX Europe 600 carries a forward P/E ratio of
10.1, Thomson Reuters Datastream shows. This makes it look cheap
compared with 12.3 for the S&P, trading at 12.3.
Meanwhile investors waited to see what the European Central
Bank would be willing to do to help Greece when it holds its
monthly policy meeting on Thursday, with interest rates expected
to stay on hold ahead of a major funding operation later this
month.
Greek leaders failed on Thursday to agree on reforms and
austerity measures, the price of a bailout to avoid a messy
default, forcing Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos to go to
the country's financial backers with an incomplete deal.
Louise Cooper, markets analyst at BGC Partners, said markets
were "in the mood for optimism" despite the lack of progress on
on Greece.
"If back at the end of 2011, I had predicted that such
little progress would have been made by the 9th February, then
markets would have tanked. So why have they not? ...There seems
to be a growing belief that Greece has been firewalled, that
even if it does default it will be done in a managed way over
time, which will not spread contagion," she said.
The Bank of England held its key rate at 0.5 percent, where
it has been for three years. It voted to inject another 50
billion pounds into the financial system as part of its efforts
to shore up a fragile recovery in the economy, which remains at
risk of slipping back into recession.
At 1202 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index of top shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,073.03 points and is
up more than 25 percent from the 2011 low it hit in September.
Banks were among the gainers, with the STOXX Europe 600 euro
zone Banking Index up 0.6 percent. The index is up more
than 20 percent in 2012, having benefited from the ECB's Long
Term Refinancing Operation.
"The next thing to focus on is the second LTROs and we are
getting evidence that financials are being able to raise money
externally away from the ECB, which is a positive," said Andrea
Williams, who manages $2.1 billion in assets for Royal London
Asset Management.