* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.8 pct
* Greek vote supports banks
* C&W boosted as Vodafone mulls bid
* Earnings downgrades slowing - HSBC
By Brian Gorman
LONDON, Feb 13 European shares rose on
Monday after Greece's parliament approved at the weekend the
deeply unpopular austerity bill needed to secure the next EU/IMF
rescue package and avoid a messy default on its debts.
Greek banks were the standout gainers, up 12.3
percent, and are up more than 86 percent in 2012. The wider
STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index rose 1.1 percent. Much of
the sector is exposed to the debts of the struggling countries
of the euro zone periphery, and strategists are becoming slowly
more confident that the crisis in the region is being contained.
At 1232 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.8 percent at 1,072.50 points. The index
is up more than 25 percent from the 2011 lows hit in September.
"You have to take the view that it's (the Greek vote) got to
be good for risk assets, good for equity markets -- a reasonably
positive development," said Mike Lenhoff, chief strategist at
Brewin Dolphin Securities in London.
Greece must avoid a disorderly debt default or face
"devastating consequences", the EU's top economic official said
on Monday, signalling that euro zone finance ministers were
ready to agree a second rescue package for Athens this week.
"The crisis aspect of euro zone sovereign debts seems to
have been subdued. That enables markets to focus on other
aspects of the fundamental picture," said Lenhoff, who believes
the rally could continue.
He cited increased corporate activity as evidence of more
confidence among companies.
Britain's Cable & Wireless Worldwide soared 29
percent after Vodafone Group, the world's largest mobile
operator by revenue, said it was considering an offer for the
company. Volumes were more than five times the 90-day average by
midday. Vodafone rose 0.7 percent.
Coming days after commodity trader Glencore's
proposed $41 billion takeover bid for mining group Xstrata
, investors said there were hopes these moves heralded a
new dawn of takeover activity.
"There are definitely a lot of corporates in a position to
do more with their cash," said Alastair McLeod, who manages a 20
million pound equity fund for Rivercrest Capital.
"Instead of just doing share buybacks or restructuring their
debt, you might actually see them spend some money, whether it's
M&A or whether it's trying to do some more constructive
investments."
MINERS UP
Miners were also among the gainers, as the stronger euro
helped boost the price of copper and other metals. The STOXX
Europe 600 Basic Resources Index rose 1.9 percent and is
up 18 percent in 2012. Cyclicals, many of which underperformed
in 2011, are outperforming in 2012 on encouraging growth data,
notably in the United States.
German construction group Bilfinger Berger rose
2.2 percent after saying it would pay shareholders a special
dividend of 0.90 euros per share, passing on capital gains from
the sale of its Australian business. It also posted results
ahead of expectations.
"The results season is proving to be solid rather than
spectacular, but there is nothing here to strike real fear into
investors' hearts," HSBC strategists said in a note.
"Latest quarterly results confirm we have reached a second
derivative moment where the pace of downgrades is slowing."
It said European equities often increase from this point,
even as downgrades continue.