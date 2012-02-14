* FTSEurofirst 300 closes 0.2 pct lower

* US retail sales disappoint

* Moody's downgrades six euro zone countries

By Brian Gorman

LONDON, Feb 14 European shares fell on Tuesday, after weaker-than-expected U.S. retail sales cast doubt on the strength of the recovery in the world's biggest economy, and after Moody's downgraded six euro zone countries.

Losses were limited, however, by a rise in the ZEW index of German economic sentiment to a level not seen since April.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares fell 0.2 percent to close at 1,069.75 points, having gone in and out of positive territory during the session.

"Worse-than-expected retail sales data out of the United States forced stocks lower in afternoon European trading and countered much of the support gained from better than expected German ZEW sentiment data," said Joshua Raymond, Chief Market Strategist at City Index.

U.S. retail sales rose only 0.4 percent in January as consumers cut back on car purchases and did less online shopping. However, core retail sales, which exclude autos, gasoline and building materials, climbed 0.7 percent.

Late on Monday, Moody's downgraded the credit ratings of six countries including Spain and Italy, and the agency warned it might cut the triple-A ratings of France, Britain and Austria.

The market also remains fearful that Greece might default on its debts ahead of a decision from euro zone officials to approve a second bailout for the cash-strapped nation.

Banks, many of which have significant exposure to peripheral euro zone countries and have taken a hit on their balance sheets following the long-running euro zone debt crisis, were among the biggest losers. The STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index fell 1.2 percent. France's Credit Agricole fell 5 percent.

However, Italy's benchmark FTSE MIB outperformed, rising 0.4 percent, after the country's three-year borrowing costs fell sharply at an auction on Tuesday as cheap European Central Bank loans continued to support demand for its government bonds and helped it shrug off the Moody's downgrade.

RALLY

The pan-European index is up more than 25 percent from the 2011 low it hit in September, and some strategists said the rally could have further to go.

"Equities can go higher. They are good value. We can get double-digit returns on equities this year, and that's without re-rating. With rerating, we can get returns of 20 to 30 percent," said Max King, portfolio manager at Investec Asset Management.

"Earnings forecasts are stabilising. The global economy is OK. There's a lot of money on the sidelines waiting to go in. The ECB has saved the banks (with long-term repo operations providing cheap funding)."

The European company earnings season, now reaching its peak, continued to have a mixed effect on share prices.

Deutsche Boerse rose 2.4 percent in volumes more than 11 times the 90-day average after the Frankfurt-based exchange operator swung back to a fourth-quarter profit, increased its dividend and sounded optimistic on 2012.

But ThyssenKrupp, Germany's biggest steel maker, fell 3.8 percent after swinging to a surprise 357 million euro ($472 million) operating loss in the last quarter of 2011 as weak demand from customers rattled by Europe's debt crisis hit prices.

Nearly half of Europe's STOXX 600 companies have reported results so far in the earnings season, and 51 percent have beaten or met forecasts, while 49 percent have missed, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream figures.

The earnings season has been much brighter in the United States, where 72 percent of the S&P 500 companies have reported results, with 69 percent of them beating or meeting forecasts and only 32 percent missing.