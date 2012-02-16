* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.7 pct
* Delays to Greek bailout raise default prospect
* Volatility rises as investors hedge against further falls
LONDON, Feb 16 European shares traded
lower at midday on Thursday as Greece faced further hurdles in
its efforts to secure a bailout, raising the spectre of a
chaotic default that would aggravate the euro zone debt crisis.
European authorities delayed a decision on the second aid
package for Athens until Monday at the earliest and EU sources
said the option of postponing part or all of the rescue deal
until after Greek elections was being considered.
A messy default of Greece would increase pressure on other
debt-laden euro zone countries in the debt market and fuel
concerns of other defaults.
Banking stocks, which are heavily exposed to euro zone
sovereign debt, were the biggest drag on the FTSEurofirst 300
index of pan-European shares, which was down 0.7 pct at 1,068.64
points at 1243 GMT.
Spanish lenders were among the biggest fallers, with Banco
Popular down 6.8 percent after the country lifted its ban on
short-selling of banking stocks.
"The concern about banks is very much on the back of
remaining contagion risk for Portugal, Ireland and to some
extent Spain and Italy, which are not totally out of the woods
yet," said Luca Solca, Cheuvreux's head of European research.
"There are also technical reasons for the retreat: the ban
on short selling on Spanish banks was lifted today."
The impact of the euro zone debt crisis on financial markets
was among the causes of disappointing results at France's
second-biggest listed bank, Societe Generale.
Also weighing on the sector was Moody's warning that it may
cut ratings for 17 global and 114 European financial
institutions, due to more fragile funding conditions, increased
regulatory burdens and a tougher macro
environment..
Economic deterioration in Europe was also cited by Dutch
staffing firm Randstad which fell 5.5 percent on
volume nearly four times its 90-day average following results.
VOLATILITY SPIKE
Europe's main gauge of equity investor anxiety, the Euro
STOXX 50 implied volatility index, which allows
investors to take a bet on volatility on the underlying gauge,
surged 5 percent.
The move indicated that investors were buying 'put', or
sell, options on the index as they feared further downside from
current levels, which saw the gauge trade 1.2 lower at 2,464.92
points.
Valerie Gastaldy, head of Paris-based technical analysis
firm Day-by-Day, said the fact that investors had already taken
protection from potential falls effectively limited the downside
for Euro STOXX 50, which she saw as likely to fall only as low
as 2,400.
"If investors have already bought 'puts' the cash index
cannot go down as much, because they don't need to sell equities
any more," Gastaldy said.
"Obviously, there will still be pressure on equities because
there are also investors who haven't hedged."
Cheuvreux's Solca also believed Thursday's down move did not
signal the start of a de-rating and was part of the recent
consolidation of gains accrued during a rally earlier this year.
He saw scope for further re-rating among cyclical stocks,
sticking to his "overweight" stance on the consumer
discretionary and material sectors, provided that key economies
such as the United States continued to deliver upbeat economic
data.
"If we continue to have support from the U.S., I would
expect that the market could continue to offer good value,"
Solca said.