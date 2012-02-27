* FTSEurofirst 300 index falls 0.8 pct
* Growth fears hit riskier cyclical stocks
* Carmakers down 2.6 pct
* HSBC falls on disappointing results
By Joanne Frearson
LONDON, Feb 27 European shares fell on
Monday, with riskier cyclical stocks like carmakers hit by
worries a higher oil price could crimp global growth, while
disappointing earnings from HSBC also weighed.
A key gauge of Europe's investor 'fear', the Euro STOXX 50
volatility index, jumped 10.5 percent to its highest
level in a week on global growth concerns.
The higher the volatility index, which is based on sell- and
buy-options on the Euro STOXX 50, the lower investor
appetite for risk.
Europe's biggest bank, HSBC fell 3.4 percent to
become a standout loser on Britain's FTSE 100 after
pretax profit came in just below analysts' average forecast.
"Costs are still an issue for HSBC which is concerning for
investors," Gary Greenwood, analyst at Shore Capital which has a
"hold" recommendation on the stock, said.
"It is trading on 1.3 times tangible book and the outlook
for return on equity is not a significant improvement from where
we are now. The shares are not obviously cheap."
Italian banks were also majors losers in Europe after Italy
lifted its ban on the short-selling of financial stocks, with
UniCredit, UBI, Banco Popolare and
Intesa Sanpaolo down 2.9 to 6 percent.
However, this week's European Central Bank second Long-Term
Refinancing Operation (LTRO) could tempt investors back into the
banking sector.
"A very large LTRO number suggests high beta, risk-on bank
names will continue to rally," Berenberg Bank said in a note.
"If the number is closer to the 500 billion euro consensus,
then we would focus on the safer end of our bar-bell again such
as Swedbank."
By 1238 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index of top shares was down 0.8 percent at 1,068.20 points, but
the index is still up more than 25 percent since it hit a low in
September 2011.
GLOBAL GROWTH WORRIES
Concerns about growth weighed on cyclical stocks as the oil
price hovered near 10 month highs on supply disruption fears due
to tensions in the Middle East.
Sentiment was also hit by worries about growth in the euro
zone after Europe was told to put more cash in to fight the euro
zone debt crisis if it wants help from the rest of the world in
a G20 meeting.
Carmakers, which need strong growth and consumer demand to
perform well, were the worst hit, with the STOXX Europe 600
Automobiles & Parts index down 2.6 percent.
But the auto index is still up 28.9 percent this year on
expectations demand was improving.
"Oil price is a dampener on the session and disappointment
from G20 on the weekend, people were expecting the non-European
members to stump up some cash," Angus Campbell, head of sales at
Capital Spreads, said.
"Obviously a slowdown in global growth will have a knock on
effect for companies reliant on global trade."
He added that the market might fall a few more percentage
points, but expected this will act as a buying opportunity as
the uptrend remained intact, with major indices still up by more
than 20 percent.