By Blaise Robinson

PARIS, Feb 27 European stocks fell on Monday, hit by concern that rising oil prices could dent the global economy while Greek debt troubles continued to rattle investors.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares ended down 0.3 percent at 1,073.81 points, while the euro zone's Euro STOXX 50 index fell 0.4 percent to 2,513.06.

Global lender HSBC was the biggest loser, down 3.7 percent, after full-year results missed forecasts, while sentiment toward the bank sector soured, with Credit Agricole down 3.5 percent and Commerzbank off 2.8 percent.

"It is a bit of profit taking again. Both U.S. and European indexes reached key resistance levels and while there is potential for a technical correction, there is no panic and the medium-term trend remains positive," said Jerome Vinerier, IG Markets analyst in Paris.

"People are just waiting for the next positive catalyst."

Worries about growth weighed on cyclical stocks, with PSA Peugeot down 3.5 percent and Daimler off 2.9 percent as tensions in the Middle East fuelled concern over rising oil prices.

Shares seen as less cyclical rallied, with Telecom Italia adding 2.8 percent, RWE climbing 0.7 percent and Nestle up 0.4 percent.

Despite a drop in Italy's borrowing costs at a debt auction on Monday, the euro zone debt crisis remained at the forefront of investors' minds, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel saying there was no 100 percent guarantee a new bailout package for Greece would succeed.

Ahead of a parliamentary vote needed to approve the 130 billion euro ($175 billion) rescue programme for Greece, Merkel told German lawmakers that despite the lack of guarantee, the benefits of backing the programme outweighed the risks.

Shortly after the European market's closing bell, Germany's parliament approved the bailout, but it was not immediately clear if Merkel, facing a revolt from a small group of members of parliament from her own coalition, had to rely on opposition votes to pass the programme.

But even with rising doubts over Greece's ability to push ahead with tough austerity measures, a number of investors used the afternoon drop in stocks to build long positions ahead of the European Central Bank's second long-term funding operation (LTRO) later this week.

"Stocks are continuing their consolidation following what might have been an over-extended market rally on the back of the ECB's provision of liquidity via its LTRO programme," Saxo Bank equity strategist Peter Garnry said.

"But despite the LTRO in itself not being proof of a sound banking system, it is perhaps somewhat risky to be short of European stocks going into the second allotment."

According to a Reuters poll of money market traders, banks will take up another half a trillion euros of cheap three-year loans offered by the ECB.

LACK OF CLARITY

"We're not seeing clear positioning in the derivatives market ahead of the second tranche of the LTRO. The results could be interpreted in many ways," said Vincent Cassot, head of equity derivatives strategy, at Societe Generale CIB.

With the equity rally looking weary, Cassot recommends selling long positions on stocks that have recently outperformed to cash in profits, and switch the position into the derivatives market by buying a "call" option on the same company to partly keep a bullish exposure.

"For investors who believe the rally could survive no more than a few weeks, and are looking to lock in part of the profit made while keeping some upside exposure, the so called 'cash-extraction' or 'stock replacement' strategy makes a lot of sense," he said.

Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index ended down 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX index fell 0.2 percent, and France's CAC 40 lost 0.7 percent.