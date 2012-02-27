* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.3 pct, Euro STOXX 50 off 0.4 pct
* Risky to be short of Europe stocks ahead of LTRO -Saxo
Bank
* Lock in profits and switch to call options -SocGen
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Feb 27 European stocks fell on
Monday, hit by concern that rising oil prices could dent the
global economy while Greek debt troubles continued to rattle
investors.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
ended down 0.3 percent at 1,073.81 points, while the euro zone's
Euro STOXX 50 index fell 0.4 percent to 2,513.06.
Global lender HSBC was the biggest loser, down 3.7
percent, after full-year results missed forecasts, while
sentiment toward the bank sector soured, with Credit Agricole
down 3.5 percent and Commerzbank off 2.8
percent.
"It is a bit of profit taking again. Both U.S. and European
indexes reached key resistance levels and while there is
potential for a technical correction, there is no panic and the
medium-term trend remains positive," said Jerome Vinerier, IG
Markets analyst in Paris.
"People are just waiting for the next positive catalyst."
Worries about growth weighed on cyclical stocks, with PSA
Peugeot down 3.5 percent and Daimler off
2.9 percent as tensions in the Middle East fuelled concern over
rising oil prices.
Shares seen as less cyclical rallied, with Telecom Italia
adding 2.8 percent, RWE climbing 0.7 percent
and Nestle up 0.4 percent.
Despite a drop in Italy's borrowing costs at a debt auction
on Monday, the euro zone debt crisis remained at the forefront
of investors' minds, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel saying
there was no 100 percent guarantee a new bailout package for
Greece would succeed.
Ahead of a parliamentary vote needed to approve the 130
billion euro ($175 billion) rescue programme for Greece, Merkel
told German lawmakers that despite the lack of guarantee, the
benefits of backing the programme outweighed the risks.
Shortly after the European market's closing bell, Germany's
parliament approved the bailout, but it was not immediately
clear if Merkel, facing a revolt from a small group of members
of parliament from her own coalition, had to rely on opposition
votes to pass the programme.
But even with rising doubts over Greece's ability to push
ahead with tough austerity measures, a number of investors used
the afternoon drop in stocks to build long positions ahead of
the European Central Bank's second long-term funding operation
(LTRO) later this week.
"Stocks are continuing their consolidation following what
might have been an over-extended market rally on the back of the
ECB's provision of liquidity via its LTRO programme," Saxo Bank
equity strategist Peter Garnry said.
"But despite the LTRO in itself not being proof of a sound
banking system, it is perhaps somewhat risky to be short of
European stocks going into the second allotment."
According to a Reuters poll of money market traders, banks
will take up another half a trillion euros of cheap three-year
loans offered by the ECB.
LACK OF CLARITY
"We're not seeing clear positioning in the derivatives
market ahead of the second tranche of the LTRO. The results
could be interpreted in many ways," said Vincent Cassot, head of
equity derivatives strategy, at Societe Generale CIB.
With the equity rally looking weary, Cassot recommends
selling long positions on stocks that have recently outperformed
to cash in profits, and switch the position into the derivatives
market by buying a "call" option on the same company to partly
keep a bullish exposure.
"For investors who believe the rally could survive no more
than a few weeks, and are looking to lock in part of the profit
made while keeping some upside exposure, the so called
'cash-extraction' or 'stock replacement' strategy makes a lot of
sense," he said.
Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index ended down 0.3
percent, Germany's DAX index fell 0.2 percent, and
France's CAC 40 lost 0.7 percent.