* FTSEurofirst 300 index falls 1.2 percent
* Autos top decliners, Peugeot slips after cash call
* Charts show equities struggling
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, March 6 European shares hit a
one-week low on Tuesday morning as fresh concerns about growth
in Europe and China, the world's top metals consumer, prompted
investors to cut their risk exposure.
Equities extended losses during the session, with traders
citing a rumour that Greek restructuring will not happen until
next week accelerating the decline and with a weaker PSA Peugeot
Citroen weighing on auto stocks.
It is still not clear how much participation Athens will see
for its bond swap and a failure to agree would put Greece back
on the brink of a messy default.
A Greek finance ministry official denied that there was any
plan to extend the March 8 deadline for investors to participate
in the bond swap.
The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index was up 6.3
percent after hitting its highest level in more than two weeks,
suggesting a decline in investors' appetitie for riskier assets
such as equities.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was down 1.2 percent at 1,068.14 points at 0951 GMT, after
touching a one-week low of 1,067.26. The index, which fell 10.7
percent in 2011, is still up about 7 percent in 2012 after
hitting a seven-month high in late February.
Auto shares, down 2.6 percent, were the biggest
losers, led by a 6.3 percent fall in Peugeot after it
unveiled details of its 1 billion euros capital increase, to be
done at a price of 8.27 euros a share, roughly a 42 percent
discount from its closing price on Monday.
Analysts said that recent discouraging macroeconomic data
had prompted investors to sell equities, but the market's
longer-term outlook remained positive.
"Latest macroeconomic figures from the euro zone, especially
at a time when the ECB's major liquidity operations are over,
have raised concerns of a recession and disappointed markets. On
top of that, China has downgraded its growth forecast," Koen De
Leus, strategist at KBC Securities in Brussels, said.
"Investors should look for defensive companies that have
high dividend yields. Pharmaceutical companies look attractive
in the current environment, while the oil sector offers a very
good hedge against what's happening in Iran."
Energy stocks outperformed the wider market, with
the sector index down 0.5 percent.
Charts showed the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index
, down 1.2 percent at 2,499.29 points, was
struggling, but analysts said that it was not yet certain that
the recent rally was coming to an end.
"There are some worrying signs. The important level to watch
is 2,484. If you fall below that, you will break the succession
of higher lows that has been in place since November and suggest
that the trend is turning," said Phil Roberts, chief European
technical strategist at Barclays Capital.
Some fund managers, however, saw value in equities in the
longer term.
Anko Beldsnijder, managing director of Frankfurt-based
MainFirst Asset Management, which manages 1.2 billion euros,
said he was positive on the stock market going forward as a lot
of money was still waiting to be invested.
"One should be a little bit more cyclical oriented. We look
at things like financials, cars and metals and mining which have
good potential," he said.