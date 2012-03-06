* FTSEurofirst 300 down 1.4 pct
* Banks fall on worries about Greek debt restructuring
* Peugeot leads automotive fallers after cash call
* Euro zone index breaks out of bullish channel
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, March 6 European shares were down
in thin volumes at midday on Tuesday on concerns Greece would
not be able to secure support for its debt restructuring
programme and renewed worries about global economic growth.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was down 1.4 percent at 1,065.38 points at 1200 GMT, having only
traded 37 percent of its 90-day volume average.
The index extended losses in mid-morning trade on rumours,
later denied by Athens, that Greece would have to push back
Thursday's deadline for agreeing a debt swap with private
creditors and avert a default that would endanger debt-laden
Italy and Spain.
"Rumours Greek restructuring won't happen now until next
week precipitated the drop off, but it's a perfect risk-off
storm - with copper and oil dropping, and the euro weak," a
London-based trader said.
"However, there is no business out there, which is
exacerbating everything."
The sovereign-debt related tensions added to an already
deteriorating sentiment surrounding the euro zone after data on
Monday showed the region was likely to fall into a recession
this year.
Euro zone banks, which own a large share of the
area's sovereign debt and are poised to suffer from a further
economic slowdown, fell 3.2 percent, with France's Societe
Generale down 4.4 percent and Italy's UniCredit
down 3.9 percent.
Deteriorating sentiment in the euro zone also hit the
European auto sector, highly exposed to domestic demand,
which sent a bearish technical signal by breaking below its
28-day moving average.
France's PSA Peugeot Citroen led sector losers
after it announced that a planned 1 billion euro share sale
aimed at funding its alliance with U.S. peer General Motors
would be carried out at a 42 percent discount to Monday's
closing share price.
Shares in the French car maker fell 4.7 percent on Tuesday,
having already traded 155 percent of their 90-day volume
average, and were down nearly 60 percent in the last eight
months.
TAKING PROTECTION
The flurry of bad news pushed the Euro Stoxx 50
index 1.7 percent lower to 2,486 points, breaking a bullish
channel that guided the rally since the end of December at
2,495.
Investors were protecting themselves from further losses by
buying "sell" options on the index, the Euro Stoxx Volatility
Index showed.
The gauge, which measures "sell" and "buy" options on the
cash index and is regarded as a yardstick of 'fear', rose 8.8
percent to levels not seen since mid-February.
"The trend is definitely curbing down," Valérie Gastaldy,
general manager of Paris-based technical analysis firm
Day-By-Day said.
Gastaldy, however, saw no clear sell signal on the Euro
Stoxx 50 index as long as it remained above 2,462, the lowest
level that caused a clear bounce in February, adding the degree
of hedging on the index was still in line with the last two
months.