* Euro STOXX 50 up 1 percent
* Greek debt swap, U.S. jobs data in focus
* Scope seen for more gains next week
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, March 8 European shares pushed
higher on Thursday, with investors betting Greece will be able
to pull off a key bond swap and avoid a chaotic default, and
also reflecting optimism about prospects for companies with
global exposure.
The markets, however, is likely to remain volatile ahead of
a deadline this evening on the Greek bond swap offer to private
creditors, and also ahead of Friday's keenly-watched U.S. jobs
report.
"This has been the game of anticipation. I think it's likely
to remain volatile but overall ... we would be expecting more
upside potential moving into next week," Luca Solca, global head
of European research at CA Cheuvreux, said.
"I think the rally would take shape expanding into higher
beta names, we have been expanding into stocks like
Commerzbank."
Commerzbank, whose beta of 1.8 suggests it is 80
percent more volatile than the broader market, added 2.3
percent. The banking sector as a whole, whose sovereign debt
holdings make it highly sensitive to the fresh twists and turns
of the Greek debt saga, added 2 percent.
The Euro STOXX 50 index of euro zone blue chips rose 1
percent to 2,469.34 points, extending gains partly
on speculation that China could loosen monetary policy to
stimulate economic growth.
After finding support at the 50-day moving average around
2,444 on Wednesday, the Euro STOXX 50 still has around 50 points
to climb to reverse a steep sell off seen on Tuesday.
According to technical analysts at Day By Day, the index
remains in a correction phase from this year's rally - which has
taken it up 8.7 percent in 2-1/2 months - between 2,398 and
2,495 points.
For some, though, the more upbeat market mood is a reason to
start selling. BNP Paribas' European Love-Panic indicator,
designed to track price action attributed to investor sentiment
rather than fundamentals, has moved into convincingly positive
territory, which the bank interprets as a signal to buy
protection against possible weakness.
It recommends a September 2012 options trade known as a "put
ladder" on the Euro STOXX 50 at 2,540, 2,200 and 1,950 for a 1.9
percent premium.
The broader FTSE Eurofirst 300 added 1.2 percent to
1,063.87.
Among individual stocks, companies with global exposure
performed strongly, while those relying on domestic consumers
suffered as high unemployment led people to tighten their belts,
hurting profits.
Belgian supermarket group Delhaize and German
consumer goods group Henkel fell after posting
weaker than expected results. Enel, Europe's most
indebted utility, lost 6.3 percent on its plans to cut its
dividend and investments over the next five years.
But AB InBev, the world's largest brewer, added 3
percent after painting an upbeat outlook for this year as it
looks to drinkers outside Europe - in the United States and
Brazil - to drive profits.
EADS, who sells jets to clients as far afield as
Middle East and China, added 9 percent to lead the FTSE
Eurofirst leader board after predicting a "significant"
improvement in operating profit for 2012 and posting
forecast-beating earnings for 2011.
Few surprises are expected from Bank of England and European
Central Bank meetings on Thursday. Both banks are seen leaving
interest rates on hold. The ECB is likely to give markets time
to absorb last month's liquidity injections before considering
any more such measures.
The next big catalyst for markets is likely to be the U.S.
non-farm payrolls report on Friday. Wednesday's private sector
employment data boosted expectations of a strong number, with
the next clue coming from the weekly jobs numbers at 1330 GMT.
Consensus is for 210,000 new jobs to have been added in
February. If the actual number is 100,000 higher, the Euro STOXX
50 index could add 0.7 percent shortly after publication of the
report, according to Societe Generale research.
However, based on long-term fair value, the bank also says
that the consensus reading for the jobs number is in-line with a
Euro STOXX 50 value of around 2,400 points, a bit below current
levels.