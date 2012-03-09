* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.2 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.2 pct

* Indexes seen capped below recent highs

* DAX outperforms following stronger German exports

* U.S. payrolls data eyed; seen as double-edge sword

By Blaise Robinson

PARIS, March 9 European stocks rose slightly in early trade on Friday, climbing for a third day in a row, after 85.8 percent of Greece's private creditors accepted its bond swap offer, avoiding a disorderly default.

Shares in banks, the biggest holders of Greek debt, gained ground, with Commerzbank up 1.4 percent and Credit Agricole up 2.2 percent.

Investors were also betting that U.S. jobs data for February, due at 1330 GMT, will show a third consecutive month of solid job gains, although traders warned a strong figure could further dampen expectations of additional monetary stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

At 0854 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,076.96 points, while the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index was up 0.2 percent at 2,517.88 points.

Both indexes are still down about 1.5 percent from 7-month highs of 1,091.81 and 2,557.86 points respectively, hit in late February.

"Indexes could be capped below the highs hit before Tuesday's brutal sell-off. We should see a range-bound consolidation phase that could last many weeks," Aurel BGC technical analyst Gerard Sagnier said.

The chartist said the Euro STOXX 50's first big resistance is at 2,522 points, and the index should bounce in a range of 2,435-2,555 points for a while, with an invalidation of the medium-term positive trend at 2,365 points.

Greece's finance ministry said creditors had tendered 85.8 percent of the 177 billion euros in bonds regulated under Greek law. That rate would reach 95.7 percent of all Greek debt with the use of "collective action clauses" to enforce the deal on creditors who refused to take part voluntarily.

The anticipated deal should give the green light to the 130 billion euro rescue package from the European Union and International Monetary Fund.

Greece's benchmark stock index ATG was up 1.6 percent, extending a two-week rally to nearly 10 percent.

Around Europe, Britain's FTSE 100 index was flat and France's CAC 40 was up 0.1 percent, while Germany's DAX index was up 0.4 percent, outperforming following upbeat macro data.

German exports bounced back in January, lifted by brisk demand from outside the crisis-stricken euro zone, widening the trade surplus and fuelling expectations that Europe's largest economy will have avoided a recession.

"The positive thing is that exports have recovered from the setbacks at the end of the year. Germany is profiting from its strong diversification," Berenberg Bank economist Christian Schulz said.

"When the euro zone is flagging then demand from emerging economies helps."