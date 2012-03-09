* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.1 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 0.2 pct

* U.S. payrolls data eyed; seen as double-edge sword

* DAX outperforms following stronger German exports

By Harro Ten Wolde

FRANKFURT, March 9 European stocks traded in a narrow range on Friday morning after Greece's successful bond swap, with investors turning their attention to U.S. job data.

Shares were flat after Greece said 95.7 percent of privately held Greek government bonds were to be swapped.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.1 percent at 1,073.90 points at 1130 GMT, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index was down 0.2 percent at 2,508.99.

Trading volumes were thin at around 30 percent of 90-day averages by midday as investors remained at the sidelines ahead of U.S. jobs data for February, due at 1330 GMT.

Economists expect the data will show a third consecutive month of solid job gains, although traders warned a strong figure could further dampen expectations of additional monetary stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Employers probably added 210,000 jobs to their payrolls last month, according to a Reuters survey, after creating 243,000 new positions in January.

"While a sub-200,000 number would be seen as market negative, it could boost hopes that the U.S. Fed would be more willing to launch a further round of asset purchases," said Fawad Razaqzada, Market Strategist at GFT Markets.

The FTSEurofirst 300 and Euro STOXX 50 are still down about 1.5 percent from 7-month highs of 1,091.81 and 2,557.86 points respectively, hit in late February.

"Indexes could be capped below the highs hit before Tuesday's brutal sell-off. We should see a range-bound consolidation phase that could last many weeks," Aurel BGC technical analyst Gerard Sagnier said.

The chartist said the Euro STOXX 50's first big resistance is at 2,522 points, and the index should bounce in a range of 2,435-2,555 points for a while, with an invalidation of the medium-term positive trend at 2,365 points.

Around Europe, Britain's FTSE 100 index was 0.1 percent lower and France's CAC 40 was down 0.2 percent, while Germany's DAX index was up 0.2 percent, outperforming following upbeat macro data.

German exports bounced back in January, lifted by brisk demand from outside the crisis-stricken euro zone, widening the trade surplus and fuelling expectations that Europe's largest economy will have avoided a recession.

Shares in Germany's Linde rose 4.7 percent and hit an all-time high after the the world's No.2 industrial gases producer reported better-than-expected results and hiked its dividend by 13.6 percent.