* Euro STOXX 50 closes up 0.5 pct

* Scope seen for re-test of seven-month highs

* U.S. payrolls boost sentiment, Greece still a worry

By Toni Vorobyova

LONDON, March 9 European shares rose on Friday, supported by stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data which reaffirmed confidence in the strength of the world's biggest economy and opened the door to market gains next week.

U.S. employment grew solidly for a third straight month, with 227,000 jobs added in February -- around 10 percent more than expected.

Data from the United States, and emerging markets, has become a key driver for European companies as lacklustre domestic growth -- underscored on Friday with weaker-than-expected industrial output from France, Italy and Britain -- leaves them looking abroad for higher profits.

"We've had some buyers come in, probably wanting to cover their shorts into the weekend on what is a reasonably good (U.S.) number," said Andy Ash, head of sales at Monument Securities, adding the gains in European equities could continue into the first half of next week.

"On the Euro STOXX 50 we could probably get ... a couple of percent up from where we are now."

The index of top 50 euro zone blue-chips rose 0.5 percent on Friday to 2,489.19 points, edging back up towards half-year peaks around 2,557.86 scaled in late February.

Philippe Delabarre, analyst at Trading Central, said the technical outlook for the index was bullish, with 2,540 the next key target to the upside. He recommended 2,480 as a stop-loss level for any long bets on the index.

A successful bond swap by Greece, which is striving to meet the terms of its international bailout and avoid a chaotic default, also supported sentiment on Friday, although most of the good news had been priced in when it became clear enough private creditors would agree to it.

The Euro STOXX volatility index, a crude gauge of investor risk aversion, fell to one-week lows, but remained twice as high as historic troughs set in 2005, before the global financial crisis.

With the Euro STOXX 50 up 11 percent in two-and-a-half months, European growth lacklustre and a chaotic Greek default -- though averted for now -- still possible, the market could struggle to rally much beyond recent peaks in the near term.

"The U.S. is a positive but we are not so sure that it is going to continue to surprise positively," Joakim Skoglund, equity strategist at Handelsbanken Capital Markets, said.

"Optimism is already at a relatively high level, people are positioned for rising markets. When you have that type of set-up, it takes a lot to drive the market higher."

The next potential event risk comes from the International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA), which is due to rule late on Friday whether the Greek bond swap is a "credit event" and thus triggers a payout on CDS contracts.

The broad FTSE Eurofirst 300 index, which spans beyond the euro zone, closed up 0.4 percent at 1,079.37.

In a sign of ongoing concerns, Greek stocks underperformed, falling 2.2 percent.

The Spanish and Italian markets also closed lower, reflecting concerns about possible contagion from Greece and about lacklustre growth in southern Europe.

Divergence within Europe can be played by going short on futures for the Italian and Spanish indexes, while buying those of France, Britain, Norway and Germany, according to S&P Capital IQ.

It also recommended seeking out companies with emerging market exposure, a factor which paid off for Germany's Linde .

Shares in the world's No.2 industrial gases producer rose 5.6 percent and hit a record high after it reported better-than-expected results and lifted the dividend by 13.6 percent.

High dividend-paying stocks are growing popular with investors in a world of ultra-low sovereign bond yields.

"We are attracted to ... companies with stable cash flows, high dividend yields. We think there is going to be a rotation out of bonds, where you effectively have negative yields, into high-yielding equities," Patrick Armstrong, co-founder of Armstrong Investment Managers, said.

His firm, which manages around $300 million, is playing the theme through telecoms and healthcare stocks, as well as by holding Euro STOXX 50 dividend futures <FEXDZ5 >.