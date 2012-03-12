* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.2 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 0.2 pct

* Madrid stocks fall as focus shifts to debt-laden Spain

* Triggered Greek CDS 'hard to price in' -trader

* QE3 expectations abate following Friday's payrolls

By Blaise Robinson

PARIS, March 12 European stocks were lower at midday on Monday as euro zone debt concerns moved west to Spain and other peripheral countries, while last week's strong U.S. jobs data damped expectation of further stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.2 percent at 1,077.60 points at 1135 GMT, after gaining 2.6 percent in three sessions. The blue-chip euro zone Euro STOXX 50 index was down 0.2 percent at 2,512.21, after surging 3 percent in three days.

Spanish stocks were in the spotlight, with the IBEX index down 0.5 percent, adding to recent underperformance as the spotlight switched from Greece to Spain's ability to deal with its debt.

Endesa was down 1.5 percent and BBVA down 1 percent.

"As the Greek solution is slowly put in place, focus will now start to shift towards the Iberian Peninsula," Saxo Bank equity analyst Matt Bolduc said. "Spain and Italy were the biggest losers last week, which might foreshadow more things to come."

So far this year, the IBEX is down 3.8 percent, falling behind the FTSEurofirst 300's 7.6 percent gain and the DAX's 16.8 percent rally.

Italian stocks also underperformed on Monday, with Milan's FTSE MIB losing 0.3 percent, following grim GDP figures. Italian drinks company Gruppo Campari tumbled 6.8 percent after its profit figures missed forecasts.

Greece also remained in focus after the International Swaps and Derivatives Association said late on Friday Greece triggered payment on default insurance contracts by using legislation that forces losses on all private creditors.

"The CDS will be triggered but market players don't know how to price the news. Has it been priced in yet or is this a ticking bomb?," said Guillaume Dumans, derivatives trader and co-head of 2Bremans, a Paris-based research firm using behavioural finance to monitor investor sentiment.

Greece's ATG index was down 1.3 percent.

Shares in mining and steel companies lost ground along with metal prices, also hurt by nagging worries over sluggish demand from China following trade data released over the weekend.

Rio Tinto was down 0.7 percent and BHP Billiton down 0.6 percent.

DEFENSIVES IN DEMAND

European shares seen as defensive gained ground, with brewer AB Inbev up 1 percent and pharma group Roche up 0.8 percent.

Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was down 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX index flat and France's CAC 40 down 0.2 percent.

On Friday, data showed U.S. employers added more than 200,000 workers for a third straight month in February, fuelling hopes about the health of the U.S. economy and sending stocks higher.

But the initial enthusiasm faded quickly. A Reuters poll showed that economists were rethinking how aggressive the Fed needed to be in applying further monetary stimulus.

The median of forecasts from 12 primary dealers is for a new round of quantitative easing to total $525 billion in size, compared with 11 dealers' median forecast for $600 billion in stimulus in a similar poll conducted in early February.

The Federal Open Market Committee holds a one-day meeting and issues a policy statement on Tuesday at 1815 GMT.

IMPROVEMENTS NOT FULLY PRICED IN

Nomura strategists remain bullish on equities, saying major improvements in key European sovereign and corporate debt markets has not yet been fully reflected in stock prices, and declines in both implied and realised volatility are still not fully reflected in lower equity risk premiums.

"If volatility remains at current levels, we are probably only half way through the risk on style/sector rotation," they wrote in a research note.

The Euro STOXX 50 trades at a dividend yield of 4.03 percent, well above its 10-year dividend yield average of 3.12 percent and the 1.78 percent yield on the 10-year German Bund .