* Euro STOXX 50 up 1.1 pct, recent peaks in sight
* Technicals point to upwards breakout from range
* German data boosts sentiment, U.S. sales up next
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, March 13 European shares rose on
Tuesday, closing in on multi-month peaks, as strong German
sentiment data boosted confidence in the health of the global
economy and with further impetus expected from U.S. retail sales
numbers later in the session.
German analyst and investor sentiment rebounded to its
highest level since June 2010, far outstripping already upbeat
analyst expectations, according to ZEW data.
With Germany seen as the engine of European growth and a
favourite exposure for equity investors uncertain about the debt
and budget positions of countries like Greece or Spain, the
release bolstered market confidence.
Investors also bet on a strong reading from U.S. retail
sales at 1230 GMT, where the monthly pace of growth is forecast
to more than double in February.
"Broadly the news has been very supportive. The U.S. economy
has probably got more momentum than had been assumed and that's
true of the UK and also true of northern Europe," said Richard
Jeffrey, chief investment officer at Cazenove Capital, which has
some 15 billion pounds ($23 billion) under management.
"Valuations are relatively modest at the present time, so I
think there is still room for equities to perform quite well, as
expectations catch up with macroeconomic news."
The Euro STOXX 50 was up 1.1 percent at 2,541.61
points by 1131 GMT, hitting session highs after the ZEW and
closing in on February's peak of 2,557.86, which was its highest
level since August.
"We had quite a good movement and now we are in a core
trading range between 2,460 and 2,558, but we remain bullish.
This trading range is trend-confirming to the upside," Petra
Kerssenbrock, technical analyst at Commerzbank, said.
The broader FTSE Eurofirst 300 also added 1.1
percent, to 1,089.21 points - less than three points off peaks
last seen in the summer.
The implied volatility on the Euro STOXX 50, a crude measure
of investors' risk aversion, dropped to its lowest level since
July 2011.
Better risk appetite tends to favour more volatile stocks,
and the average beta of the top 10 risers on the FTSE Eurofirst
300 on Tuesday was 1.33, showing that they are a third
more volatile than the index.
Chiming in with the optimism on global growth, a survey by
employment services company ManpowerGroup showed the
hiring outlook has improved over the last three months in most
large economies, including the United States.
Basic resources companies - which depend on strong global
demand for the sale of things like copper - rose 2 percent
as global commodity prices rebounded.
Investors also took a more sanguine view on the Greek debt
situation after euro zone finance ministers gave their final
approval to a bailout package late on Monday, as expected, and
corporates signalled they may not be as badly affected as some
had feared.
The Greek bourse rose 0.63 percent after a 2.5
percent drop the previous session.
German reinsurer Munich Re added 3.2 percent
after forecasting its net profit will more than triple this
year as exposure to Greek debts "will at most lead to relatively
low expenses".
Financials, which tend to be volatile stocks that move with
the twists and turns in risk appetite, generally fared strongly.
The STOXX 600 banking index added 2.4 percent, while its
insurance equivalent rose 1.4 percent.
There are still concerns the euro zone's debt problems are
not over, with Spain coming under pressure to aim for a tougher
deficit target this year. Spain's IBEX index has been
one of the worst performers in recent days, but on Tuesday it
rose alongside every other major European bourse, up 1.3
percent.
"This is possibly a halo effect coming from Greece," said
Luca Solca, global head of European research at CA Cheuvreux.
"But there is going to be another source of volatility
coming when the market is going to realise that austerity does
bring a significant GDP contraction."
Volumes on the FTSE Eurofirst 300 were at 29 percent of
their 90-day daily average, with some investors sitting on the
sidelines ahead of a U.S. monetary policy decision.
The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to hold a steady
course on monetary policy and slightly brighten its tone on the
economic situation, but investors will be eyeing the 1815 GMT
statement for any clues as to the likelihood of further policy
easing. Looser monetary policy is generally a positive for
equity markets - unless it signals that the economy is in deeper
trouble than previously thought.