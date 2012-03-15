* FTSE Eurofirst steady near eight-month high

* U.S. weekly jobs data could offer fresh momentum

* Weak European sales hit carmakers

By Toni Vorobyova

LONDON, March 15 European shares paused near eight-month highs on Thursday, with investors awaiting more reassurance on the strength of the global ecomomy and signs the improvement was filtering through into corporate earnings before pushing the rally further.

The FTSE Eurofirst 300 was up 0.08 percent at 1,099.20 points at 0841 GMT, after rising as high as 1,105.09 the previous session - its strongest since July 2011.

"We could go slightly higher towards the weekend, there is some good momentum  and we could get an extra boost from U.S. data, if those numbers come out better than expected," Peter Granry, equity strategist at Saxo Bank, said.

In the short-term, U.S. weekly jobless data at 1230 GMT could be of more importance than usual given that stronger economic numbers from the United States have been a key catalyst of the latest pick up in risk appetite.

"This means that every scrap of U.S. economic news will be keenly observed, particularly anything concerning the U.S. labour market," analysts at BNP Paribas said in a note.

"One poor employment report may be all it takes to have the current co-trend in U.S. bond yield and risk assets come to a crashing halt."

Risk aversion as measured by the Euro STOXX implied volatility index fell to a fresh seven-month low.

Longer-term though, the brighter economic picture would have to translate into higher corporate earnings in order for equity markets to finish the year much above current levels - which already exceed some analysts' end-2012 targets.

"Earnings estimates have been flattening out, so it is up to the next earnings season for companies to prove themselves," Saxo's Granry said.

"We are in a consolidation phase and I see slightly more downside risk than upside risk at this point."

Some 55 percent of euro zone bluechips have missed forecasts with their 2011 earnings so far, prompting analysts to cut their estimates on future results by 0.8 percent, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.

A lacklustre domestic economy -- euro zone gross domestic product is expected to contract this year -- is still a key problem. The region's car market shrank 11.8 percent year-on-year in February, data showed on Thursday, sending shares in carmakers like Renault and PSA Peugeot Citroen down around 1 percent each.

On a regional level, the FTSE underperformed, down 0.2 percent after Fitch Ratings revised down its outlook on Britain's AAA rating to negative, warning the nation faced a greater than 1-in-2 chance of losing its top-notch status in the next couple of years if the government eases back on debt-cutting measures.

With government debt still very much on the radar, investors will also be looking at the strength of demand at French and Spain sovereign bond auctions later in the day.