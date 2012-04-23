LONDON, April 23 Europe's top shares opened lower on Monday as political tensions in Europe and mixed data from China prompted falls in banking and basic resource stocks.

The FTSEurofirst 300 fell 10.19 points, or 1.0 percent to 1035.89 by 0703 GMT, having closed out their best week in a month on Friday.

Safe haven bunds rose as Socialist Francois Hollande won the first round of France's presidential poll.

"The outcome was more or less as expected," Christian Stocker, strategist at UniCredit Global Research, in Munich, said.

"At first glance Hollande would be a negative for markets, but he's the most realistic political option for France because if Sarkozy were to win it would mean a standstill for France," he said.

There was also focus on the Netherlands, where the government failed to agree on austerity measure, cuts, making elections almost unavoidable and casting doubt on its support for future euro zone measures.

"The Netherlands could be a problem because up until now it was a stable partner in the euro zone, this shows the problems and increasing tensions within the area. It's definitely a problem for the market," Unicredit's Stocker said.

Banks, which have huge exposure to Europe's debt problems were down 1.4 percent, while basic resource stocks fell 2 percent after HSBC's Flash Purchasing Managers Index showed China's factory output was still contracting, although the index did tick higher.