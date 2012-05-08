* FTEurofirst 300 down 1.7 percent
* Athens bourse sinks to 20-year low
* KPN jumps 17 pct on America Movil interest
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, May 8 European shares sank to a
four-month closing low on Tuesday after a choppy day's trade,
weighed down by new doubts about Greece's commitment to its
bailout pledges.
The benchmark Greek index slid 3.6 percent to its
lowest level since late 1992, pressured by the banking sector
which dropped almost 10 percent on Tuesday.
Athens' bourse has fallen 10 percent since Greece's election
results revealed a rejection of support for austerity measures.
Leftist leader Alexis Tsipras began efforts to form a Greek
government by renouncing the terms of an international bailout
and threatening to nationalise banks.
"It's critical from a markets perspective that whoever forms
a government in Greece sticks to the Troika plan and the
austerity budget, otherwise you're likely to see further
investor flight from the stock market and from the bond market,"
said Richard Batty, strategist at Standard Life Investments,
which has around $250 billion of assets under management.
The FTSEurofirst 300 closed down 1.7 percent at
1,017.48, not far from its session low, having risen 0.7 percent
in thin volume on Monday when the London market was shut for a
holiday, as banks led a technical rebound.
The index is approaching bearish territory around the 61.8
percent Fibonacci retracement level - at about 1,011 - of the
rally spurred by the ECB's handouts of cheap 3-year loans to
banks in December and February.
"At the moment the best of course of action if you are
invested (in European equities) would be to take out some form
of protection, and if you are not invested, to wait for a better
entry point," Ioan Smith, strategist at Knight Capital, said.
Mining stocks were hit particularly hard on Tuesday,
as the political situation in Greece raised concern about the
demand outlook for metals, and as a raft of China economic data
out this week loomed large, including numbers on import growth,
inflation and bank lending.
Dutch telecoms group KPN bucked the weak market
trend, leaping 17 percent after America Movil, the
telecoms giant controlled by Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim, said it
planned to acquire up to 28 percent of it.
Tullow Oil was the standout gainer on Britain's FTSE
100 leader board, ahead 3.3 percent, after the company found
more oil at a Kenya well, with both Credit Suisse and Nomura
raising their price targets for the stock.