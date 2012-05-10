* FTSEurofirst down 0.4 percent
* Basic resources fall after China data
* Skanska down after Q1 profit fall
* Results boost Aegon and Danske Bank
By David Brett
LONDON, May 10 European shares were down around
midday in choppy trade on Thursday, as political concerns in
Europe and global growth worries weighed on investor sentiment
with basic resource stocks under pressure after weak trade data
overnight from China.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 3.96 points, or
0.4 percent at 1,010.50 by 1032 GMT, having closed at its lowest
level since Jan. 9 on Wednesday as growing uncertainty in Greece
and concerns over the Spanish financial system hit markets.
The FTSEurofirst was holding around the 1,011 level - the
61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of the rally that the
European Central Bank launched in mid-December with its flood of
cheap loans - and its 200-day moving average.
Investors are now looking towards governments and central
banks for their next move as the stimulus effects of the
coordinated central bank action in late 2011 wears off.
Stewart Richardson, chief investment officer at RMG Wealth
Management, said markets are in purgatory without more stimulus.
"At the moment we do not think any more stimulus is coming
our way in the near term. We need to focus on the U.S. Federal
Reserve and the European Central Bank to realise the potential
firepower that will help global markets," he said.
Richardson said Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
watches the Russell 200 index and ECB Governor Mario
Draghi looks at the MSCI World index, and a drop of a
further 10 percent on both could trigger them into new stimulus
action.
U.S. futures signalled a weaker start for Wall Street ahead
of a speech by Bernanke due around 1330 GMT.
The main focus remains on Europe where Greece and Spain are
struggling to contain their debt crises, which is infecting
confidence among investors and means companies are unwilling to
unleash bulging cash piles to boost growth in an uncertain
economic environment.
Greek Socialist leader Evangelos Venizelos will make a
last-ditch attempt to form a government on Thursday, after
European governments kept the country solvent for the moment by
agreeing to make a 4.2 billion euros ($5.4 billion) payment from
the region's bailout fund to enable Athens to meet short-term
bond redemptions.
Fellow struggler Spain was forced to step in to take over
Bankia, Spain's fourth biggest lender, in an attempt to dispel
concerns over its ability to clean up the financial sector four
years after a property market crash.
SLUGGISH CHINA
Europe's struggles continue to impact further afield where
China, the world's largest consumer of natural resources,
reported its headline growth in imports unexpectedly stalled in
April and exports were weaker than expected, raising doubts
about the strength of the rebound in the world's second-biggest
economy.
Basic resource stocks fell as the data clouded the
demand outlook for miners and weighed on base metal prices,
which would squeeze margins further.
Eurasian Natural Resources, however, rose 1.1
percent despite warning that revenue decreased "significantly"
in the first quarter, hit by a drop in prices for the
commodities it sells, especially iron ore, and weaker production
volumes. Its shares hit a three-year low in the previous session
and Thursday's move reflected investor willingness to take a
punt on beaten down stocks.
A London-based fund manager was quick to remind investors
that growth was still high enough in Asia to support earnings in
the longer term, saying regional growth is much stronger than 10
years ago and economies are much bigger now.
Earnings dominated the top movers on the FTSEurofirst, with
Skanska, the Nordic region's biggest builder, down 7
percent after it posted a surprise fall in first-quarter pretax
profit.
UK-listed telecoms company BT and credit information
firm Experian also fell after respective updates.
Of the companies that have reported so far this quarter, 60
percent of companies have either met or beaten expectations,
compared with 71 percent in the United States, according to
Thomson Reuters Starmine data.
On the upside, Dutch life insurer Aegon, Denmark's
Danske Bank, Spanish oil major Repsol, the
world's largest steelmaker ArcelorMittal and Europe's
largest computer consultancy, Capgemini were all among
the top gainers after reporting results.