LONDON May 10 European shares rebounded on
Thursday, helped by trader talk a coalition government was being
formed in Greece, in a move that would end a stalemate
threatening international aid to the country.
Euro zone banks rallied 4.2 percent, rebounding
after they closed off a three-year low hit on Wednesday, with
National Bank of Greece up 12.1 percent and large
lenders in Spain and Italy up between 5 percent and 6 percent.
"There is speculation that the Greeks have an agreement on a
coalition government," a trader said. "Besides, there are levels
at which you have to buy the banks, even if just for
(short-term) trading."
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
provisionally closed up 4.44 points, or 0.4 percent, higher, at
1,018.90 points, recouping a fraction of the 20 points shed in
the previous two sessions.
After the close, the leader of the Greek socialist party,
Evangelos Venizelos, said he welcomed proposals by the
Democratic Left to form a coalition of all political powers.