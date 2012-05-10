* FTSEurofirst ends up 0.5 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 1 pct
* Banks lead rebound on talk Greece closer to deal
* Spain's Ibex 35 bounces 3.4 pct
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, May 10 European shares rebounded on
Thursday, helped by trader talk that Greek politicians would
manage to form a government and avoid new elections, although
charts showed the market gains may be short lived.
Euro zone banks, which own a large share of the
region's government debt, rallied 4.2 percent, rebounding after
they closed off a three-year low on Wednesday.
"There is speculation that the Greeks have an agreement on a
coalition government," a trader said. "Besides, there are levels
at which you have to buy the banks, even if just for
(short-term) trading."
Greek political parties were making a last-gasp attempt to
avoid the uncertainty of a fresh ballot after many voters
rebelled against the terms of an international bailout in
Sunday's parliamentary poll.
National Bank of Greece ended up 12.1 percent and
the largest lenders in debt-loaded Spain and Italy, Banco
Santander, BBVA MC>, Intesa Sanpaolo and
UniCredit, rose more than 6 percent.
Spain's benchmark index Ibex 35 rose 3.4 percent,
rebounding from a three-year low hit in the previous session, on
hopes of a durable solution for the ailing banking sector after
the Spanish government announced it was taking over troubled
Bankia..
The Euro STOXX 50 index rose 21.75 points, or 1
percent, to 2,247.38, bouncing off resistance at 2,238, a former
falling trendline that had already been tested earlier this week
and last month.
But any bet on further gains would be premature as long as
the index didn't break above the falling trendline of the high
of this year, which was around 2,290 on Thursday, according to
ING's senior technical analyst Roelof-Jan Van den Akker.
"As long as this trendline is not broken there is still a
possibility left that prices will decline towards the November
lows at around 2,080-2,060," he said.
"Even if prices break the 2,290 resistance, I'd consider
this as the beginning of a rebound which will likely end in the
development of a lower top at around 2,400-2,450 ."
Implied volatility on the index, a crude barometer of
investor anxiety known as VSTOXX, fell 6.6 percent to
29.16 after hitting a 4-month intra-day high of 33 on Wednesday.
The broader, pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
closed up 4.59 points, or 0.5 percent, at 1,019.05 points,
recouping a fraction of the 20 points shed in the previous two
sessions, which dragged the index to a four-month low on
Wednesday.
The benchmark was down nearly 8 percent since its March peak
after deteriorating economic conditions and political
uncertainty in the euro zone led the index to reverse most of
the gains made during a three-month rally fuelled by European
Central Bank money.
While the ECB has played down the chance of further cash
injections, a growing number of investors want central banks to
step in and calm financial markets with additional monetary
stimulus.
"There needs to be another safety net because the markets
are not self sustaining," Markus Ashworth, head of fixed income
at Espirito Santo, said.
"You've got a lot more pressure on Germany to let the
hosepipes be turned on and we're back talking about more
(monetary stimulus) packages here."
The beneficial effects of the ECB's money on equity markets
in the first three months of the year also helped Dutch insurer
Aegon to post estimate-beating first quarter profits,
sending the shares up 10.1 percent to the top of the
FTSEurofirst 300 chart.
But in a reminder of Europe's grim economic outlook, French
advertising group JC Decaux predicted a demand
slowdown in the second quarter, leaving the shares languishing
at the bottom of the index, down 7.3 percent.