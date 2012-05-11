* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.5 percent
* Shell, ENI buoyed by Qatar stake buy report
* Vallourec slumps on 2012 warning
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, May 11 European shares fell on Friday as
a huge loss from JPMorgan and mounting concerns over
Spain's banking sector caused investor confidence to
deteriorate.
Banking stocks came under pressure after JPMorgan
Chase & Co, in a shock disclosure, said it suffered a trading
loss of at least $2 billion from a failed hedging strategy.
Although the loss was specific to JPMorgan, it could have
broader negative implications - raising the threat of further
regulatory scrutiny and the difficulties of risk management,
analysts said.
Spain's banking problems also loomed large in investors'
minds, with UBS warning of "significant risks" to Spanish banks,
its sovereign debt and the economy if Madrid's plan to shore up
the country's lenders, to be unveiled on Friday, disappoints.
UBS reiterated "sell" ratings on Banco Santander,
Banco Sabadell and Bankinter, flagging risks
of stock dilution and estimates downgrades with Spanish lenders
expected to face demands to siphon off their toxic real estate
assets and make new provisions.
Expectations of a Greek political deal helped soothe some
market nerves, with conservative leader Antonis Samaras saying
there were still hopes a government could be formed after
Sunday's inconclusive election to avoid a repeat poll.
"Big day for Greece, Spain, the euro and the U.S. banking
sector. Overnight news, with even JPMorgan not able to control
its traders, will mean further regulation and lower profits,"
said Lex van Dam, hedge fund manager at Hampstead Capital, which
manages $500 million of assets.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.5 percent at
1,013.82 by 0921 GMT, though off the session low of 1,009.24,
buoyed by a rally in heavyweight energy stocks on reports
Qatar's sovereign wealth fund is set to buy a stake in Royal
Dutch Shell.
Britain's Royal Dutch Shell and Italy's ENI enjoyed
respective gains of 0.5 percent and 1 percent, with Qatar's
sovereign wealth fund in "very advanced talks" to buy a 3 to 5
percent stake in Shell and also negotiating a stake in ENI,
according to a report in the Middle East Economic Survey.
Investors were confronted with a batch of downbeat corporate
earnings news on Friday. Vallourec, a French maker of
seamless steel tubes, was easily the worst performer on the
FTSEurofirst 300, down 20 percent, after halving its 2012 sales
outlook.
Against the gloomy backdrop for banks, France's Credit
Agricole suffered a 1.2-percent fall after charges at
its business in debt-laden Greece helped trigger a
steeper-than-expected 75 percent drop in quarterly profit.
Spain's Telefonica, meanwhile shed 2.1 percent as
its first-quarter net profit halved after the value of its stake
in Telecom Italia plunged following a capital
increase, and it cut prices in its recession-hit home country.
Andrew Bell, chief executive of Witan, a 1.1-billion pound
($1.8 billion) investment trust, said while investors are
twitchy in case of a re-run of market wobbles seen in the second
quarter of 2010 and Q3 2011, with Europe the common thread,
there is reason to be relatively optimistic.
The U.S. recovery has proved more durable than feared, he
said, commodity pressures on emerging economies and consumers in
the West are reducing, and the European Central Bank has tools
to contain a banking run.
"So, whilst nerves might persist this feels a better class
of panic than before," he said.