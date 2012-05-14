LONDON May 14 European shares sank to their lowest levels in more than four months on Monday as a political impasse in Greece heightened euro zone worries and signs China was struggling to shore up its economy cast a shadow on global growth prospects.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index hit its lowest point since early January at 1,002.90 and the Euro STOXX 50 index of euro zone blue chips fell as far as 2,194.35 points, its lowest since December 2011.