* FTSEurofirst 300 down 1.8 pct

* Euro STOXX 50 volatility index up 11.7 pct

By Tricia Wright

LONDON, May 14 European shares sank to a four and a half month closing low on Monday in a broad-based sell-off as political deadlock in Greece raised the prospect of the country's exit from the euro zone, while concerns over China's economy also undermined sentiment.

Heavyweight miners were dealt a sharp blow after China's decision on Saturday to cut the amount of cash banks must hold as reserves, normally seen as a pro-growth move, compounded fears of a worsening global economic outlook.

"With no real positives to be drawn from the global economic picture whilst the euro zone crisis grows deeper by the day, investors are voting with their feet," Mike McCudden, head of derivatives at Interactive Investor, said.

"Some shares are indeed starting to look very cheap but investors continue to take a risk-off approach until the storm has passed."

Banking shares, the biggest holders of European sovereign debt, came under heavy pressure as Greece's political stalemate made investors jittery about the next iteration of the euro zone debt crisis.

Further darkening the mood, data showed output at factories in the euro zone fell unexpectedly in March, signalling an oncoming recession may not be as mild as policymakers hope.

"Our view is in the near-term it's not clear that we're going to see a sharp recovery in risk appetite for equities, and we've been suggesting more defensive positioning," Nick Nelson, strategist at UBS, said.

The pharmaceutical sector, a "double defensive" in that it is not exposed to either the economic cycle or to sovereign risk, is among UBS's preferred sectors.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares ended down 1.8 percent at 1,004.20, its lowest close since Dec. 30. The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index, Europe's main gauge of investor anxiety, meanwhile, jumped almost 12 percent.

In what strategists consider a relatively bearish sign, the index closed below the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement level - at about 1,011 - of the rally spurred by the ECB's handouts of cheap 3-year loans to banks in December and February.

"It doesn't look great. The fact that late last week it couldn't make headway above its April lows is strongly suggestive that we're in a downtrend," Phil Roberts, chief European technical strategist at Barclays Capital, said.

A close below the 200-day moving average, at 1,000.54, which the index breached on Monday, could set up a move to 950 - the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement level of the move off 2010's low to the high this year, as well as December's bottom, he said.